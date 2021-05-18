Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

ANDERSON (née McChrystal), Eileen, 17th May 2021, beloved wife of the late John, 7 Belview Avenue, loving sister of Anna and the late Myra, dear daughter of the late May and a much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

QUINN (née McQuilkin), Sarah (Sally), 18th May 2021, peacefully at home, 19 Sheraton Park, Foyle Springs (formerly of Narin, Portnoo, Co Donegal) beloved wife of the late Dominic, loving mother of Richard, John, Dermot, Donna, Blathnaid, Orla and Dearbhla and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Columba’s Church webcam on Thursday at 11 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

CAREY (née Faulkner), Gladys Winifred, May 17, 2021 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital (in her 93rd year, formerly of 19, Abbeydale) beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Frank, Freda, Raymond, Elizabeth and the late Dorothy, mother-in-law of Sylvia and Margaret, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral will take place on Thursday 20th May, including a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints Clooney Parish Church, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery (family home is private). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Clooney Parish Church Restoration Fund (cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry c/o Mrs. Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Londonderry BT47 6GL Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DALEY (née Howard), Eileen Elizabeth Margaret, May 17, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family formerly of 10, Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle) much loved mother of Alyson and Mark, adored granny of Victoria and Mya, great-granny Caleb and Katie. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private. Funeral service on Thursday 20th May in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital ) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the above address. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The gift of God is Eternal life

MOORE, Michael, 18th May 2021, loving husband of the Kathleen, 19 Baldrick Crescent, Rosemount, loving father of Seamus, Alison, Michael and Karen, father-in-law of Terence, Michael and Caitriona, a much loved grandfather of Evan, Connell, Callum, Ruairi, Ellie, Lorcan and Doireann and dear brother of Eileen and the late Richard, Patrick, Kathleen, Margaret, Ambrose, Tony, Eamon and Thomas. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Eugene's Cathderal webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

CRAIG, May 16th 2021, passed away peacefully at his own home surrounded by his loving family Samuel James (Uel) 17 Craigatoke Road, Slaughtmanus. Much loved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Diane, Alistair, Nicola, Uel, Lorraine, Donna, Karen and Glenda. Also a loving father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. And a dear brother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to (Respiratory) Altnagelvin Hospital WHSCT and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WELSH – 16th May 2021, Brian, who received a glorious home calling surrounded by his family in worship at his home, 145a Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, devoted husband of Jacki, much loved father of Ryan, Marc and Ethan, dear father-in-law of Megan, loving granda of Sophia, beloved son of Mervyn and the late Audrey, beloved brother of Mark and brother-in-law of Jenny. House and funeral strictly private. To join Service of Thanksgiving today Tuesday at 12.30pm

RAFFERTY, Martin, Limavady.17th May 2021. Peacefully at home 105 Shanreagh Pk. Beloved husband of Helen. Caring Father of Lisa, Niall, Mark, Emma and Ciaran.Dearly loved Husband, Father and Grandfather and deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Requiem mass will take place at 11.00am on Thursday 20th May in Christ the King Church. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on him. Please adhere to government guidelines and social distancing measures currently in place.

MILLER, May 16th 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, William Samuel Henry (Sammy)

71 Anderson Crescent, Limavady. Much loved husband of Emily loving father of Hazel, Rodney, Linda, dear father in law of Mary and David and Hazel’s partner Mark. Loving grandfather of Sam, Martha and Harry. Also a dear brother of Raymond, Hazel, Rosemary, Sylvia and Gary. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to either Ballykelly Presbyterian Church or Ward 40 WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WILEMAN (nee Smyth) 18th May 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Shirley Anne, dearly loved wife of Gordon, 3 Rock Drive, Portstewart. Funeral private due to current government regulations. No flowers please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered.