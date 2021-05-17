Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

HAGAN, 16th. May 2021, peacefully at his home, John, ( Johnny, late of Clon Elagh, formerly of The Branch) beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Kevin, Mary, John, Martin and Stephen, father-in-law of Leanne, devoted grandfather of Daniel, Eireann, Blathnait, Aimee and Aaron, dear son of the late John and Mary, loving brother of Mary, Claire and the late Kevin and Jim. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMONAGLE, Sean (Munga). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sean (Munga) McMonagle, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 16th of May 2021. Late of 30 Beechwood Crescent. May he rest in peace. Sean's family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Ward 24 Altnagelvin for their undivided care and attention over this past week. Beloved son of the late Liam and Agnes. Loving brother of Agnes, Joseph, Raymond and the late Jim, Evelyn and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Sean's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 19th May 2021 at 11:00am via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

RODGERS, 17th May 2021. Peacefully at her home, Hayley, (late of Linsfort Drive), beloved partner of P.J. Ward, Loving mother of Holly and Lily-Kate, devoted daughter of Paul and Faustina, loving sister of Kristopher and Nicola, dear aunt of Brandon and Michael, best friend of Patrice McDaid. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the Rodgers and Ward Families. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio Intercede for her.

NELSON - May 13th 2021 (peacefully) at The Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, Robert George, formerly of 23 Curlew Way, Londonderry. A loving Father, Father-in-Law and Grandfather. Funeral service took place in Ballyeglish Parish Church on Sunday, May 16th, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Donations in memory, if desired, to Charis Cancer Care, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will always be loved and remembered.

GETTY (Maghera) 16th May 2021 Harold (Harry) husband of Jean and father of Steve, brother of Christopher, Paula, Isobel, Anne and Margaret, son of Sarah and the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by Jean, their son Steve, granddaughter Emma, Elaine, Bryan and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Help for Hero's online at Donate to Veterans & Armed Forces Charity - Help for Heroes or by phoning 03003039888.

O’KANE (nee Doherty) (Maghera) 16th May 2021 Mabel R.I.P. 3 Glen Close Maghera, beloved wife of Paddy Joe and loving mother of Sean, Bernadette (Farren), Gerry, Mary (Stewart), Patricia, Danny, Michael, Rosemarie (McCracken), Angela and Barbara (Mulhern). Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming on Wednesday 19th May at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law Dennis and Paul, daughter in law Sinead, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.