Derry death notices - Monday, May 17, 2021

CRAIG, May 16th 2021, passed away peacefully at his own home surrounded by his loving family Samuel James (Uel) 17 Craigatoke Road, Slaughtmanus. Much loved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Diane, Alistair, Nicola, Uel, Lorraine, Donna, Karen and Glenda. Also a loving father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. And a dear brother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to (Respiratory) Altnagelvin Hospital WHSCT and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

BEATTIE (née Mackrell) – May 15, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Margaret, dearly beloved wife of Noel, 31 Killyneese Road, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of Karen, dearest mother-in-law of Alan, much loved granny of Bobby and Grace, dear sister-in-law of David and Sadie and loving sister of the late Isobel and Roy. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and Woodschapel Parish Church Building Fund payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Daughter and the entire Family Circle.

YOUNG (née McGlinchey), Bernadette Ann (Bernie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernadette Ann (Annie) Young Née Mc Glinchey suddenly on the 16th of May 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of Glenrush Gardens, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved wife of William and loving mother of Robert, William, Christopher and Michaela and loved dearly by their partners Jane, Arlene and Laura. Devoted grandmother of Tiernan, Taylor Rose, Leo, Kaiden, Kurtis, Lola Rose, Dear sister of Michael and sister-in-law of Ann. Donations if desired and Lieu to WHSCT Ward 26, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our lady of knock pray for her.

McGINLEY (née Kelly), Donna. 14th May 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Chucky. Beloved Daughter of the late Jim and Jennie. Dear Sister of Jim, Jacqueline and the late Rosemary. A much loved aunt, grand-aunt and great aunt. Funeral from her home 4 Bluebell Hill Gardens, Brandywell on Monday 17th May at 10:30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

HAMILTON (née Brown), Mary. 14th May 2021 peacefully at home, 11 High Park, beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Christine, Regina, Raymond and Noel and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FARREN, James (Jim), 14th May 2021, beloved husband of Margaret, 37 St Canice’s Park, Eglinton, loving father of Seamus, Brendan, Anna, Cathy, Madonna and the late Anne, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Charlie and the late Susan, Willie and Patsy. Sadly, house private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers, if wished, to WHSCT Ward 40 Stroke Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGILLIGAN, Bernard Gerard (Gerry). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard Gerard (Gerry) McGilligan peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 476 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Loving father of Brian, Geraldine, Fiona, Declan, Katrina and Paul. Dear brother of Jim, Anna and Jean and the late Dermot, Harry, Paddy and May R.I.P. A very much loved grandfather, great grandfather and father in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm Sunday. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Monday 17th of May 2021, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 44 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.