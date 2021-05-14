Derry death notices - Saturday, May 15, 2021

DEVINE, 14th May 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MICHAEL JOSEPH (late of Owen Mor Care Home and formerly of Knockdara Park), beloved son of the late James and Kathleen, loving brother of Eileen, Maureen, Celine and Margaret, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CAITHNESS (nee Blean) – 14th May, 2021, Oonagh Isobel, in her 92nd year, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at The Cottage Care Home, wife of the late John (Big John), mother of William and John Richard, mother-in-law of Anne and Lindsey, nanny of Scott, Sara, Rory, Susan and Sally, great-nanny of Fraser, Hugo and Isaac, sister of Shirley and the late Fred. Funeral private due to current Government regulations. No flowers please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to R.N.L.I. (Portrush Branch), c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

McCULLAGH, Andrew, May 14th, passed away peacefully at his own home, 9 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Louise, loving father of Keith, Lynda and Jennifer, dear father in law of Karen, Richard and Jude, also a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care or Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

O'HAGAN, Peter, 13th May 2021 beloved son of Orla and John, 11 Liscloon Drive, Shantallow, loving brother of Sarah-Louise, Holly and Lillie, dear father of Ayda and cherished grandson of Peter and Geraldine Rogers and Pamela and Brian O’Hagan. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGILLIGAN, Bernard Gerard (Gerry), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard Gerard (Gerry) McGilligan peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 14th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 476 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Loving father of Brian, Geraldine, Fiona, Declan, Katrina and Paul. Dear brother of Jim, Anna and Jean. A very much loved grandfather, great grandfather and father in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and 12pm to 6pm Sunday. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Monday 17th of May 2021, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 44 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

SCOTT, Robert James (Ray) - May 14th 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 13 Oakvale Terrace, Culnady, Robert James (Ray), much loved Father of June, Elizabeth, Raymond, Lynda and Debby, a dear Father-in-Law of Thomas, Alistair and Alison and a dearly loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Ray's life will take place. "Peace Perfect Peace"

FLOOD, John. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Flood, suddenly at his late home on the 12th of May 2021. Late of 16 Oakfield Rd and former teacher of Rosemount Primary School. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Ann. Devoted father of Mark, Shona, Ciara and John. Loving granda to all 10 of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. A much loved brother of Bonny, Paddy, Jim, Majella and the late Margaret, Anton, Fauncien, Kathleen and Sadie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. John's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 15th May 2021 at 11:30am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Therese of Lisieux Pray For Him.

McKENNA (Orr), Bridget, 19 Carnamoney Lane, Draperstown, died peacefully on Thursday 13th May 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of Daniel and mother of Kieran, Brenda, Shauna, Joeleen and Ciara. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, their partners, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Bridget’s remains will leave the family home at 10.15am on Saturday 15th May, for requiem mass at 11am at the Holy Rosary, Draperstown. Burial will be immediately afterwards in Moneyneena Cemetery.

YOUNG - May 12th 2021 (suddenly), Samuel (Sammy), dearly loved Husband of Belle, 3 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, much loved Father of Adrian, Heather, Judith and Julian, a dear Father-in-Law of Lee, Mike, Michael and Dalene, a devoted Granda and Great Granda and dearest Brother of Sadie and the late Billy and Nessie. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Sammy's life will take place on Saturday, May 15th in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore at 1.00pm for Family and can be viewed by clicking here. Family flowers only please. "In Heavenly love abiding"

LYNCH, Eamon, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eamon Lynch peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 13th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry (ex Publican). Beloved husband of the late Bridget R.I.P Loving father to Colin, Gary, Brenda and Michael John. Much loved brother of Gloria, Gemma, Patrick and the late Michael R.I.P. Dear father in law of Martina and Una. Loving grandfather of Callum, Ciarán and Grace. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ. Viewing from 6pm to 9pm on Friday 14th May. Funeral on Saturday 15th of May 2021, leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on Banagher Parish webcam at 11am.

https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Church Altinure. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 23 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and the extended family circle. “And now these three remain, faith, hope and love but the greatest of these is love” St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians 1 13 :13