Derry death notices - Friday, May 14, 2021

O'HAGAN, Peter, 13th May 2021, beloved son of Orla and John, 11 Liscloon Drive, Shantallow, loving brother of Sarah-Louise, Holly and Lillie, dear father of Ayda and cherished grandson of Peter and Geraldine Rogers and Pamela and Brian O’Hagan. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FLOOD, John. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Flood, suddenly at his late home on the 12th of May 2021. Late of 16 Oakfield Rd and former teacher of Rosemount Primary School. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Ann. Devoted father of Mark, Shona, Ciara and John. Loving granda to all 10 of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. A much loved brother of Bonny, Paddy, Jim, Majella and the late Margaret, Anton, Fauncien, Kathleen and Sadie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. John's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 15th May 2021 at 11:30am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Therese of Lisieux Pray For Him.

McKENNA (Orr), Bridget, 19 Carnamoney Lane, Draperstown, died peacefully on Thursday 13th May 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of Daniel and mother of Kieran, Brenda, Shauna, Joeleen and Ciara. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, their partners, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Bridget’s remains will leave the family home at 10.15am on Saturday 15th May, for requiem mass at 11am at the Holy Rosary, Draperstown. Burial will be immediately afterwards in Moneyneena Cemetery.

YOUNG - May 12th 2021 (suddenly), Samuel (Sammy), dearly loved Husband of Belle, 3 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, much loved Father of Adrian, Heather, Judith and Julian, a dear Father-in-Law of Lee, Mike, Michael and Dalene, a devoted Granda and Great Granda and dearest Brother of Sadie and the late Billy and Nessie. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Sammy's life will take place on Saturday, May 15th in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore at 1.00pm for Family and can be viewed by clicking here. Family flowers only please. "In Heavenly love abiding"

LYNCH, Eamon, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eamon Lynch peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 13th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry (ex Publican). Beloved husband of the late Bridget R.I.P Loving father to Colin, Edmund, Gary, Brenda and Michael John. Much loved brother of Gloria, Gemma, Patrick and the late Michael R.I.P. Dear father in law of Martina, Jane and Una. Loving grandfather of Callum, Ciarán, Grace and Bridget. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ. Viewing from 6pm to 9pm on Friday 14th May. Funeral on Saturday 15th of May 2021, leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on Banagher Parish webcam at 11am.

https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Church Altinure. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 23 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and the extended family circle. “And now these three remain, faith, hope and love but the greatest of these is love” St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians 1 13 :13