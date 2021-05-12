Derry death notices - Thursday, May 13, 2021

DOHERTY, Patrick ( Paddy ) 11th May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Abbey House and formerly Limewood Street Derry. Beloved Son of the late Michael and Mary, Loving father of Catherine and Patrick, much loved brother of Margaret, Dympna, Michael, the late Eamon, Rose, Nancy and Frank R.I.P. Viewing for family and close friends at Bradley and Mc Laughlin’s funeral home Derry on 13th May at 4pm. Leaving from there to arrive at St.Eugene’s Cathedral at 5pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on 14th May at 11.00am. ( Webcam link below ) Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his daughter, son, sisters, brother and family circle. May God Grant Him Eternal Rest. Due to the current government guidelines regarding coronavirus, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only. Please adhere to social distancing if paying respects along the route.

KING May 11th 2021, Annette. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Belfast City Hospital. Late of 5 Dromore Avenue, Limavady. Much loved wife of Gordon. Loving mother of Janet. Daughter of Lucy and the late Johnny. Loving grandmother of Chloe. Sister of Tillie, William, Martin, David and Stephen. Cherished Mother in Law of Rodney. Sadly due to The Current ongoing Pandemic house and Funeral private. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers if desired Cheques payable to Ward 2A Belfast City Hospital and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road Limavady. Will be Lovingly Remembered and Sadly missed by the Entire Family Circle.

CAMPBELL, Paul (Banjo), 7th May 2021, beloved son of the late Joseph and Angela, 11 Windmill Terrace, loving brother of James, Lisa, Don, Hugh and the late Joe and infant Pauline and much loved uncle of Rebecca and Louise. Sadly house strictly private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects to Paul at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday evening from 7-9 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Michael intercede for him.

McGURK (née Griffin), Paula, 11th May 2021 peacefully of Parkmanor Oaks Care Home, Dunmurry and formerly of Bayswater, Limavady Road, loving mother of Brendan, Ciara, Maeve and John and a much loved grandmother. Funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Interment will take place in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin at a later time. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KEALEY, Patrick, 12th May 2021, beloved husband of Pat, 49 Irish Green Street, Limavady, loving father of Sonia and Alex, devoted grandfather of Tristan and Matthew and dear brother of Hannah, James and the late Sally. Sadly, house private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 10 am on the St Mary’s Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.