Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

GORMLEY, Danny, 10th May 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 135 Bishop Street, beloved partner of Elizabeth and loving brother of May (McNamee), Josephine (Martin), Dolores (Toner), Brian, Seamus and Fr. Gerard. May he rest in God’s loving care. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Tuesday) from 7 – 9 pm. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Longtower Church Restoration Fund C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

NOBLE, Thomas (Tommy), 8th May 2021, formerly of 11 Marlborough Avenue, loving son of the late John & May Nobel beloved partner of the late Geraldine McGurk and a much loved step-father, granda and dear friend to many. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

COYLE, (nee Nicholas) Sandra, 9th May 2021, beloved wife of Jim, 40 Norburgh Park, loving mother of Stephen, Maoliosa and Calvin, mother-in-law of Leanne and Jennifer and a dear sister and aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search and Rescue, Victoria Road, Waterside, BT47 Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Therese intercede for her.

McALLISTER, 11th. May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, BRENDAN, (late of Dunhugh Park, formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin) beloved husband of Frances, loving father of Anna and Sunil and a loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie, c/o. 20 Dunhugh Park, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCANN (Magherafelt and formerly Lavey) 10th May 2021 (Suddenly) Catherine RIP, beloved daughter of John and the late Mary and much-loved sister of Janette, Therese, Denise Patrick and John and loving partner of Don. Sadly, due to the current COVID -19 pandemic, Catherine’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, brothers, sisters, partner, John’s partner Janet, brothers in law Dermot, Gregory and Michael, sisters in law Jodie and Danielle, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

RAFFERTY (Glenullin) 11th May 2021. Peacefully at home Desmond (Dessie) R.I.P. late of 12 Drumbane Road. Beloved husband of Mary (née Burke) and loving father of Colette (McGrath), Goretti (O’Kane), Basil, Annette, Kieran, Joan (Boyle), Kevin, Donna (Guy), Roisin (McAlister) and the late Christina (O’Kane). Brother of Annie (Bradley) and the late Rose, May, James, Willie, Gerard, Paddy, Kathleen, Bishop Kevin, Martha and Baby Catherine. St. Pio pray for him. Dessie’s Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family only. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

GRAHAM – 11th May 2021, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Charlie, 20 Lodge Park, Coleraine.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Muriel and a much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral private due to current government regulations. No flowers please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Dementia UK c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. In Heavenly Love Abiding.