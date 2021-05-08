Derry death notices - Sunday, May 9, 2021

MEEHAN (née McLaughlin), Siobhan, 7th May 2021 beloved wife of John, 96 Grangemore Park, loving mother of Caoimhe and Seánna, mother-in-law of Lee, devoted granny of Emilie and Éireann, cherished daughter of Anna and the late Tony McLaughlin and dear sister of Louise and Tony. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Eugene's Cathedral webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'NEILL (née Guy), Emily. We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Emily O’Neill Née Guy peacefully at home on the 7th of May 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 35 Glenedra Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Felix R.I.P. Loving mother of Daniel, Damien, Mary Teresa, Barry, Denise, Cindy and the late John R.I.P. A loving grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Monday 10th May leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on Banagher Parish webcam at 11am.

https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie or Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family and the extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

HUTCHINSON - May 7th 2021 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Samuel Joseph Creighton, dearly beloved Husband of Pearl, 11 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, loving Father of Mark, Emma and Richard, a dear Father-in-Law of Helen and Laura, much loved Grandfather of Charlie, Lucy, Ollie, Amelia and Robbie and cherished Brother of Campbell and the late Joan, Anna and Olive. House private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Creighton's life will take place in Second Kilrea Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 9th at 2:30pm (approx.) and can be viewed by clicking the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinsons UK, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.