Derry death notices - Saturday, May 8, 2021

McCOOL, 1st May 2021, suddenly at his home, DONAL (late of Bishop Street), beloved son of the late Alex and Josie, loving brother of Sean, Sheila, Alex, Maura, Eilish, Thomas, Brian and the late Joan and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HUTCHINSON - May 7th 2021 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Samuel Joseph Creighton, dearly beloved Husband of Pearl, 11 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, loving Father of Mark, Emma and Richard, a dear Father-in-Law of Helen and Laura, much loved Grandfather of Charlie, Lucy, Ollie, Amelia and Robbie and cherished Brother of Campbell and the late Joan, Anna and Olive. House private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Creighton's life will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinsons UK, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Precious Memories".

BOYD: 5th May 2021 (suddenly) at Causeway Hospital, David (Davy), Movenis Hill, Garvagh, dearly beloved father of Paul (Irene) and Janet (Mark) and devoted grandfather of Grace, Blair and Adam. A family funeral will take place.
House strictly private due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to N.I. Chest Heart and Stroke c/o James McMullan and Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and entire family circle "The Lord is my Shepherd."

McCAY, David Johnstone, May 4, 2021 Peacefully at Deanfield Private Nursing Home ( formerly of Rossdowney Park in his 93rd year ) husband of the late Margaret McCay, father of Esther, Linda and Davina, father-in-law of Jim and Kenneth, grandfather of Stephen, Graham and Gillian, great-grandfather of William, Andras and Janka. Private cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Saturday. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. At Rest

