Derry death notices - Friday, May 7, 2021

McCOOL, 1st May 2021, suddenly at his home, DONAL (late of Bishop Street), beloved son of the late Alex and Josie, loving brother of Sean, Sheila, Alex, Maura, Eilish, Thomas, Brian and the late Joan and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

NIXON (née Hasson), Margaret. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret Nixon née Hasson, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 5th of May 2021, surrounded by all her loving family. Late of 93 Creggan Heights. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Ann, Liz, Margaret, George, Bernadette, Jim and Janet. Devoted granny of Jessica, Conor, Ryan and Emma. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Margaret's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Friday 7th May 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

JEFFERY, (née Mullan), Briege. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Briege Jeffery née Mullan, Yeovil, Somerset and formerly of Drumsurn, Co Derry, on 1st of May 2021, may she rest in peace. Dearest daughter of the late Bobby and Annie R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of Nick and loving sister of Liam, Bobby, Gerard, Noel, Angela, Patsy, Hugh, Fintan, Rory and the late Sean, Charlie, Eugene and Jacqueline R.I.P. Reposing at her sister Angela’s home 3 Rushie Park, Drumsurn. Funeral from there on Sunday 9th of May leaving 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother in law, Tim, sisters in law and wider family circle. Immaculate Heart of Mary pray for her .

AYTON, William (Billy), 4th May 2021 Suddenly, late of Grange Avenue, beloved husband of Mary Louise and loving father of Jennifer, Robert, Sean and William and a dear father in law of Mickey. Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place in Pennyburn Chapel followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters and friends.

GAMBLE, May 5th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Gretta, 30 Edenmore Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Shirley, Ross, Hilary, Hayden and Leslie also a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McCAY, David Johnstone, May 4, 2021 Peacefully at Deanfield Private Nursing Home ( formerly of Rossdowney Park in his 93rd year ) husband of the late Margaret McCay, father of Esther, Linda and Davina, father-in-law of Jim and Kenneth, grandfather of Stephen, Graham and Gillian, great-grandfather of William, Andlas and Jankas. Private cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Saturday. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. At Rest

GIBBONS, (née Brown), 5th. May 2021, peacefully at her home, LINDA, (late of Cornshell Fields) beloved partner of the late Patrick Gallagher, loving mother of Melissa, Stephen, Damien, Martina, Caroline, Patricia and Shauna, dear daughter of the late Ernie and Mamie, loving sister of Ursula, Rachel, Doris, Stephen and the late Maureen and Frank. Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchild, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.