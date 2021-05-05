Derry death notices - Thursday, May 6, 2021

AYTON, William (Billy), 4th May 2021 Suddenly, late of Grange Avenue, beloved husband of Mary Louise and loving father of Jennifer, Robert, Sean and William and a dear father in law of Mickey. Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place in Pennyburn Chapel followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters and friends.

GAMBLE, May 5th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Gretta, 30 Edenmore Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Shirley, Ross, Hilary, Hayden and Leslie also a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McCAY, David Johnstone, May 4, 2021 Peacefully at Deanfield Private Nursing Home ( formerly of Rossdowney Park in his 93rd year ) husband of the late Margaret McCay, father of Esther, Linda and Davina, father-in-law of Jim and Kenneth, grandfather of Stephen, Graham and Gillian, great-grandfather of William, Andlas and Jankas. Private cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Saturday. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. At Rest

GIBBONS, (née Brown), 5th. May 2021, peacefully at her home, LINDA, (late of Cornshell Fields) beloved partner of the late Patrick Gallagher, loving mother of Melissa, Stephen, Damien, Martina, Caroline, Patricia and Shauna, dear daughter of the late Ernie and Mamie, loving sister of Ursula, Rachel, Doris, Stephen and the late Maureen and Frank. Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchild, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.