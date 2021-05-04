Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

DEANE (Nee McShane), May 4th 2021, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Nora. Much loved wife of the late Bill, dear sister of Iris, sister in law of Joe and Angela, loving Aunt of Anne and Philip, Louise and Trevor, Sabrina and Jonathan, Charlene and Rodney, Andrea and Greer and their families. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired to NW Cancer Centre, cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors and forwarded to 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DAVEY nee Diamond (Lavey/Toome) 4th May 2021 Mary Ann R.I.P. 15 McCorley Road and formerly 58 Quarry Road Knockloughrim Lavey, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Eugene, Pauline Kennedy and Maria O’Neill, mother in law of Leona and the late Robert Kennedy and Kevin O’Neill, grandmother of Shane, Emmet, Liam, Gloria, Sarah, Ciara and the late Christopher, great grandmother of Carrie, Aden, Lily, Olivia, Erin and Donnacha Sé, daughter of the late Neil and Annie Diamond and dear sister of Jeannie Duffin, Mickey, Eamon and the late John Joe, Peter, Jimmy, Gerard, Margaret and Rose. Requiem Mass can be view at www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy on Thursday 6th May at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McKIERNAN, Michael Joseph. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a beloved husband, father and grandfather Michael Joseph McKiernan R.I.P. late of 51 Agivey Road, Kilrea. Beloved husband of Eily (Alice); devoted father of Sue-Anne, Gregory, Michael-Og and Emer (Scullion); dear father-in-law of Aileen, Carolyn and Eugene and loving Granda of Tom, Rose, Jack, Cara, Maggie, Molly, Annie, Bella, Kate and Rosa. Son of the late Johnnie and Annie and brother of the late John, Tom and Baby Anne. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family only. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, Sue-Anne’s partner Declan and the entire McKiernan, McNeill and McEldowney family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie or Kilrea Health Centre c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

QUINN, Shawn (Sean), 2nd May 2021, Tamworth Crescent, Waterside, Derry and formerly of Dungiven, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Libby), loving father of Katrina, Sinead (McAteer), and Ronan; devoted Granda of Aidan and Cara; father-in-law of Liam; brother of Pauline, Anne, Liam & the late Mary Rose, dear brother-in-law and uncle. House and funeral private please for family only due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Brain Tumour Charity care of any family member or W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McDERMOTT, Michael R.I.P.: 3rd May 2021, beloved husband of the late Brídín, 34 Culmore Road, loving father of Sr. Ethna and Michael, father-in-law of Miriam, much loved grandfather of Annabella and dear brother of Noreen and the late Rosie, Harry, Sr. Emmanuel, Sr. Cecilia, Mary, Ethna, Sr. Sheila and Anna. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 12 pm via the link below. Brídín’s first anniversary’s mass will take place this evening (Monday) at 7 pm in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn and family and friends are welcome to pay their respects to Michael afterwards at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Vincent de Paul C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Good Shepherd have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. St Joseph intercede for him.

WISNER (née Stewart) - May 3rd 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Mary Alice (Maisie), dearly beloved Wife of the late Sid, Edmund Court, Tobermore. Eldest Daughter of the late Johnny and Fanny Stewart, much loved Sister of James, Raymond, Laura, Martha, Robert and the late Jackie, a dear Sister-in-Law of Ruby, Sam and the late Eileen, Margaret and Edna and a dearly loved Aunt and Great Aunt. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Maisie's life will take place for immediate Family only. The service will be live streamed, details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Curran Presbyterian Church and Tobermore Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle at home and Canada. "At home with the Lord".

JEFFREY (née Mullan), Breige. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Briege Jeffery née Mullan, Yeovil, Somerset and formerly of Drumsurn, Co Derry, on 1st of May 2021, may she rest in peace. Dearest daughter of the late Bobby and Annie R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of Nick and loving sister of Liam, Bobby, Gerard, Noel, Angela, Patsy, Hugh, Fintan, Rory and the late Sean, Charlie, Eugene and Jacqueline R.I.P. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother in law, Tim, sisters in law and wider family circle. Immaculate Heart of Mary pray for her.