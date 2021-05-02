Derry death notices - Monday, May 3, 2021

WHITE, 2nd May 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, TOM (late of Jack Allen Court, formerly of Melmount, Strabane), loving father of Barry, dear and loving brother of Majella (O’Donnell) and the late Brenda, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his cousin Brenda Brolly and the wider family circle. Fondly remembered by Caroline. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Friends of Altnagelvin, c/o Brian Moran, Altnagelvin Hospital, Trust Headquarters, Mdec Building, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 5YN. Friends are welcome to pay their respects to Tom at Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home, 31 William Street, Derry from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Monday the 3rd May. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY, Harry, 2nd May 2021, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Geraldine, 16 Meenaleck Walk, Shantallow, loving father of Christine, Kevin, Maxine, Patrick and the late Lorraine, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear cousin of Joe. House and funeral strictly private please for family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

PAGE (née McAuley), Kathleen, 1st May 2021, beloved wife of the late Seamus, 8 Glenanne, Foyle Road, loving mother of Marie, Billy, John, Gerry, Seamus, Paul, Kieran and the late Rosie, Majella and Kathryn, a much loved nina and great-grandmother and dear sister of Mary, Billy, John, Margaret and Pat. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her and may the Devine Mercy intercede for her.

GALBRAITH, James William (Jim), Born in Grillagh on 28th June 1943 and died Edenballymore Lodge on 1st May 2021, beloved husband of Caroline, 3 Chestnut Drive, Drumahoe, loving Dad of Barry and Lara, much loved stepdad of Jenni and Zoe, father-in-law of Tracey and Allan, cherished grandfather of Adam, Leah, Hannah, Lucy, Charlie and Jonah, dear brother of Louise and Philip and sadly missed by his entire family circle and many friends. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Air Ambulance, 94B Halftown Road, Lisburn BT27 5RF or via their website https://airambulanceni.org. The Lord is my Shepherd.

GROGAN, John- 1st May 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. A Private Cremation will take place at a later date. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321.

McCRACKEN, William (Billy) Hamilton- 1st May 2021, Peacefully at Letterkenny Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Renee and the late Rita. A loving Father of Hazel, Alison, Robert, William, and a Devoted Grandfather. Sadly due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family only. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to St Lukes Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street Londonderry BT47 6DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DIVER, William John (Bruce)- 1st May 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formally of Aughlish Court. Dearly beloved Husband of Sandra. A loving Father of Sharon, Ken, Andrew, and Kathy. Father in Law of Joanne, Lisa, and Gareth. A devoted Grandfather and Great-grandfather. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private for Family only. Family Flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Friends of Altnagelvin, Patients Advocate Office Ward, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 6SB. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. In Heaven You Rest, No more worry or pain, Safe in Gods keeping, Till we meet again.

HORNER, 1st May 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, EDDIE (late of William Street), beloved husband of Muriel, loving father of Eddie, Carol, John, Alan, Terry and the late Brian, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Grace intercede for him.

DONNELLY, (nee O’Neill) (43 Culbane Road, Portglenone /Bellaghy) 30th April 2021 (peacefully at hospital, after a brief illness courageously fought, surrounded by her loving family) Margaret RIP, beloved wife of Hugh much loved mother of Karen (Doyle) and Orla (Graffin), loving sister of Seamus, Kathleen (Clements), Dan Joe, Alex, Brigid (Greer), Mary Teresa (O’Boyle), Martin and the late Willie and loving grandmother of Francis, Teighan and Megan. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Margaret’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Margaret’s Requiem Mass ( which is limited to family and friends only) will be celebrated on Sunday 2nd May at 1pm in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy and can be viewed via the parish webcam: https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons in law Martin and Martin, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. St Pio of Pietrelcina pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Pancreatic Cancer Research” c/o the family.

O'HARA, Ryan, We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Ryan O’Hara on the 29th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 36 Rannyglass, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of Jeannie and Seamus. Loving brother of Kellie, Charmaine, Raymond and the late Sian R.I.P. Dear father of Alanna and Tom and grandfather of Mya, Nia and Ella. Brother in law of Niall, Bryan and Ashley. Dear uncle of Emma-Jane, James, Jessica, Annie, Molly, Paddy, Christian and Ella. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral from the family home on Monday 3rd of May 2021, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

NELSON, May 1st 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital, Marion,

142 Drumachose Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Davy, loving mother of Caroline, Sonya, Lorraine, and the late Jeffery, dear mother in law of Nigel and Alan, devoted grandmother of Aaron, Jack. Ryan, Sarah, Great grandmother of Elliot and Millie. Dear sister of David, Victor, Agnes and Walter. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to LIPS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

PHILSON (née Thompson), Elizabeth (Lily), 30th April 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, late of Daleview Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Matt, loving mother of Billy, Matt, Philip, Anne and Peter and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 40) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my Shepherd.