Derry death notices - Saturday, May 1, 2021

HURFORD, Christine, 28th April 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Daughter of the late Don and Patricia. Dear Sister of Gerard, Mary and the Late Teresa. The Funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday 1st May at 11:30am on St. Brigid's, Carnhill website. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Our Lady of the Rosary pray for her.

JAGOTA, Pushp Lata, April 30, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved wife of the late Jagindar-Pal, devoted mother of Depak, Michael, Pardeep, Sonia and Sarrita, loving mother-in-law of Michelle, Daljit and Wendy, cherished grandmother of Lee, Aaron, Alesha, Dylan, Alisha and Inesh, dearest sister of Naranjan, and a dear aunt. In accordance with government guidelines the wake and service are restricted to family members only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) W.H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 32 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts.

McKINNEY (née McCallion),, Sarah (Sally), 29th April 2021 beloved wife of Aidan, 104 Coolagh Road, Greysteel, loving mother of Aidan and Fiona, mother-in-law of Melissa and Ciaran, much loved granny of Ava and Cillian and dear sister of Ann, Dolores and late Alec and Rosemary. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

YOUNG – April 30, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, after a long illness courageously fought, Noel, 23 Carraloan Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of the late Sammy and Vera, loving brother of Margaret, Gordon, Selina, Eileen, Ruth and the late John Wallace and also a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle and his many Friends.

DONNELLY (nee O’Neill) (43 Culbane Road, Portglenone /Bellaghy) 30th April 2021 (peacefully at hospital, after a brief illness courageously fought, surrounded by her loving family) Margaret RIP, beloved wife of Hugh much loved mother of Karen (Doyle) and Orla (Graffin), loving sister of Seamus, Kathleen (Clements), Dan Joe, Alex, Brigid (Greer), Mary Teresa (O’Boyle), Martin and the late Willie and loving grandmother of Francis, Teighan and Megan. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Margaret’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Margaret’s Requiem Mass ( which is limited to family and friends only) will be celebrated on Sunday 2nd May at 1pm in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy and can be viewed via the parish webcam: https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons in law Martin and Martin, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. St Pio of Pietrelcina pray for her. NB:The Rosary and Wake Prayers for Margaret will be recited from St Mary’s Chapel, Bellaghy, at 7.30pm on Friday 30th April and Saturday 1st May evenings via the parish webcam : https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Pancreatic Cancer Research” c/o the family.

MULLAN (Ballerin) 30th April 2021, Peacefully at home Philip R.I.P. late of Ballerin Hill. Beloved husband of Margaret; loving father of Patrick, Sean, Brian, Joseph and Marie; dear brother of Annie Mc Gilligan (Drumsaragh) and the late James. Philip’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Errigal web page (http://www.errigalparish.com) on Sunday at 10.00am. The family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church. St Pio pray for him Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister and the entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

DEVLIN, nee Bradley (Magherafelt) 30th April 2021. Ann R.I.P. 95 Killowen Drive, beloved wife of Francis and loving mother of Declan, Michael, Connor, Cathal, Damien, Aine (McMaw), Eamon and Nuala (Murphy), daughter of the late William and Mary Bradley and dear sister of Pearl McCaffrey, Paul, Mario and the late Patsy, Cassie, Chrissy and Bernadette. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) on Monday 3rd May at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

GILLESPIE, Don, 29th April 2021, beloved husband of Marie, 21 Elm Grove, loving father of Deirdre, Ciaran and Paul, father-in-law of Gary, Nicola and Irene, much loved grandfather of Josh, Rian, Emily, Ava, John-Paul and Zara and dear brother of Patsy, Frankie, Michael, Anne, Doris and the late Danny and John. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Joseph’s Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY, 29th. April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, FRANCES, (late of Dunvale House), beloved wife of the late Connie, loving mother of Sean, Gerald, Mark, Kevin, Tracey, Warren and the late Daniel, a dear and loving Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

QUIGLEY (née Mullan) – 29th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anne Elizabeth Ivy, “Boveva Hill”, Dungiven. Beloved wife of the late Marcus, loving mother of Sharon, Sandra and Nigel, a mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Largy Presbyterian Church c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

LYNCH, Eilish, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eilish Lynch, peacefully at her late home on the 28th of April 2021 surrounded by all her loving family. Late of 10 Nassau Crescent. May she rest in peace. Beloved partner of the late Joe. Devoted mother of Siobhan and Jim. Loving step-mother of Joseph, Jacqueline, Paula and Jason. A much loved grandmother of Thomas, Shonagh and Jonathan. Loving great-nanny of Josh, Tommie, Eddy, Aodhan, Annie and Aoife. Precious daughter of the late Tommy and Maureen Higgins, formerly of Demesne Gardens. Dearest sister of Rosaleen, Sean, Mamie, Des, Joe, Jim, Kevin, Sinead and the late Pat and Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Eilish's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 1st May 2021 at 10:00am via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

TONER, Frances, 29th April 2021, peacefully at her home, 1 Lilac Avenue, Limavady, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Dowland Road), loving sister of John, Brian, Marius and the late Ignatius, Brian, Kevin, Helen, Seamus, Emily and William and a much loved aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Requiem mass can be viewed live via St Mary’s Church webcam. Deeply regretted by all her loving family. St Catherine of Siena, pray for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, intercede for her.

POSTON – 28th April 2021, Jacob Matthew Robert, (aged 7 years), Turmeel Road, Dungiven, peacefully in his loving Mummy and Daddy’s arms. A dearly loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Rossmar School Limavady and Helping Hand (Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children) c/o and cheques payable to Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “Safe In The Arms of Jesus”

PRICE - April 29th 2021 (suddenly), Derek Stewart BVM&S MRCVS, beloved Husband of Tricia, 68 Ballymacilcurr Road, Maghera, dearly loved Father of Christina, Amira and Danielle, a much loved Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Peter and Alison. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Derek's life will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Open Doors, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Till He comes".

McERLEAN, (Dorset, England and formerly Greenlough) 7th April 2021 (peacefully) Liam RIP, beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Aimee and loving brother of Chris, Martin, Rosmarie (McAllister), and Louis. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Liam’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. His Requiem Mass (which is limited to family and friends only) will be celebrated on Saturday 1st May at 11am in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady and can be viewed via the church webcam : (see link below). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brothers, sister, brother in law Seamus, sisters in law, Alice and Martina, Nieces, Nephews and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.