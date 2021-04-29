Derry death notices - Friday, April 30, 2021

GILLESPIE, Don, 29th April 2021, beloved husband of Marie, 21 Elm Grove, loving father of Deirdre, Ciaran and Paul, father-in-law of Gary, Nicola and Irene, much loved grandfather of Josh, Rian, Emily, Ava, John-Paul and Zara and dear brother of Patsy, Frankie, Michael, Anne, Doris and the late Danny and John. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Joseph’s Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY, 29th. April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, FRANCES, (late of Dunvale House), beloved wife of the late Connie, loving mother of Sean, Gerald, Mark, Kevin, Tracey, Warren and the late Daniel, a dear and loving Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

QUIGLEY (née Mullan) – 29th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anne Elizabeth Ivy, “Boveva Hill”, Dungiven. Beloved wife of the late Marcus, loving mother of Sharon, Sandra and Nigel, a mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Largy Presbyterian Church c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

LYNCH, Eilish, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eilish Lynch, peacefully at her late home on the 28th of April 2021 surrounded by all her loving family. Late of 10 Nassau Crescent. May she rest in peace. Beloved partner of the late Joe. Devoted mother of Siobhan and Jim. Loving step-mother of Joseph, Jacqueline, Paula and Jason. A much loved grandmother of Thomas, Shonagh and Jonathan. Loving great-nanny of Josh, Tommie, Eddy, Aodhan, Annie and Aoife. Precious daughter of the late Tommy and Maureen Higgins, formerly of Demesne Gardens. Dearest sister of Rosaleen, Sean, Mamie, Des, Joe, Jim, Kevin, Sinead and the late Pat and Brian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Eilish's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 1st May 2021 at 10:00am via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

TONER, Frances, 29th April 2021, peacefully at her home, 1 Lilac Avenue, Limavady, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Dowland Road), loving sister of John, Brian, Marius and the late Ignatius, Brian, Kevin, Helen, Seamus, Emily and William and a much loved aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Requiem mass can be viewed live via St Mary’s Church webcam. Deeply regretted by all her loving family. St Catherine of Siena, pray for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, intercede for her.

POSTON – 28th April 2021, Jacob Matthew Robert, (aged 7 years), Turmeel Road, Dungiven, peacefully in his loving Mummy and Daddy’s arms. A dearly loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid-19 regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Rossmar School Limavady and Helping Hand (Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children) c/o and cheques payable to Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “Safe In The Arms of Jesus”

PRICE - April 29th 2021 (suddenly), Derek Stewart BVM&S MRCVS, beloved Husband of Tricia, 68 Ballymacilcurr Road, Maghera, dearly loved Father of Christina, Amira and Danielle, a much loved Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Peter and Alison. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Derek's life will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Open Doors, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Till He comes".

McERLEAN, (Dorset, England and formerly Greenlough) 7th April 2021 (peacefully) Liam RIP, beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Aimee and loving brother of Chris, Martin, Rosmarie (McAllister), and Louis. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Liam’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. His Requiem Mass (which is limited to family and friends only) will be celebrated on Saturday 1st May at 11am in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady and can be viewed via the church webcam : (see link below). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brothers, sister, brother in law Seamus, sisters in law, Alice and Martina, Nieces, Nephews and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.