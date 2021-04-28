Derry death notices - Thursday, April 29, 2021

STEWART, Caroline, 26th April 2021, suddenly at home, loving mother of Evan and Ellie, 94 Brookdale Park, beloved daughter of Margaret and Michael, much loved sister of Michael and Richard and very dear aunt of Ríain, Faith, Aoibhinn, Eoin and Cassie. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KERSHAW, Dougie, 27th April 2021 beloved husband of Angela, 12 Faulkner Court, loving father of Stacey, Gareth and Kayleigh, grandfather of Jennifer, Lily-May, Mason and Reily. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McQUILKIN, Edward (Ted), 27th April 2021, peacefully at Foyle Hospice. (Late of Donal Casey Court, formerly of Philip Street), beloved son of the late Patrick and Ellen, loving brother of Theresa, Sheila, Patrick, Danny, Joe, Marie and the late Anna, Eileen and Alice, and a dear and loving brother-in-law and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLENAGHAN, James (Jimmy), 28th April 2021, peacefully at home, 2 Lecky Court, beloved husband of the late Agnes, son to the late Isabella and William, loving father of Ronnie, Sean and Gary, father-in-law of Joanne, Catherine and Cormac, much loved grandfather of Orlaith, Aaron and Cillian, and dear brother of Mary and the late Kathleen, Peggy, Maud, William and Patsy. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KERSHAW, Joan, 27th April 2021, peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady, loved wife of the late Len, 57 Whitehill Park, Limavady, loving mother of Susan, Diane, Alan and Elizabeth and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. The Lord is my shepherd.

KENNEDY, John F, April, 28, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of Glenlough Killaloo, Londonderry) much loved husband of Helen, devoted father of Alan, Alison, Deborah and Shirley, loving father-in-law of Pamela and Dunstan, adored grandfather of Andrew, Sophie, Naia, Maeve and Eliot. House strictly private, in accordance with Covid restrictions. Burial from his home on Friday 30th April to Upper Cumber Cemetery Claudy. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Dementia/Alzheimers Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McLEAN (née McGuckin) – April 28, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 6 Lurganagoose Road, Knockloughrim, Mary, dearly beloved wife of Ivor, dearly loved and devoted mother of Pamela and Paul, mother to Mervyn, mother-in-law of Manus and Rebecca, much loved nana of Lauren, Megan, Ellen and Oliver, great-grandmother of Eva and dearest sister of Billy, Mildred, Margaret, Jim, Phyllis and the late Joan. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Laurel House and Marie Curie Nursing payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

LINDSAY, Debbie, 26th April 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, precious daughter of Philip and the late Gwen, 90 Kildoag Road, loving granddaughter of Lexie and Olive Montgomery and the late Vincent and Ella and a much loved niece. Sadly wake and funeral service restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Cumber Upper Parish Church, C/o Mrs Kelly Logan, 157 Pollys Brae Road, Dungiven, BT47 4NX. Deeply regretted by all her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O'HARA, (nee Peoples) Mary. We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Mary O’Hara née Peoples at home on the 27th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 14 Mountainview Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Martha and Louis R.I.P.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony R.I.P and loving mother of Niall, Cathal and Anton. Dear grandmother of Shannon, Chloe and Daire. Loving sister of Terry, Carol, Sharon, Joseph, Damien and the late Martin R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence from 12 noon Wednesday, funeral from there on Thursday 29th of April 2021, leaving at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on

http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, William (Billy), 26th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 58 Connell Street, Limavady, loving father of Gary, dear father-in-law of Lorraine and much loved grandfather of Jennie Rose, Micheál, Méabh and Ciarán. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LUSK, Robert James, Son of the late Evelyn and James Lusk, husband of the late Irene, and loving father. Brother of Averil, Mary and the late Kathleen and Margaret. Died in hospital in Liverpool and formerly of Londonderry Northern Ireland. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on the 11th May. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. "No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts, Is always kept for you".