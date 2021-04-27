Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 28, 2021

LINDSAY, Debbie, 26th April 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, precious daughter of Philip and the late Gwen, 90 Kildoag Road, loving granddaughter of Lexie and Olive Montgomery and the late Vincent and Ella and a much loved niece. Sadly wake and funeral service restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Cumber Upper Parish Church, C/o Mrs Kelly Logan, 157 Pollys Brae Road, Dungiven, BT47 4NX. Deeply regretted by all her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O'HARA, (nee Peoples) Mary. We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Mary O’Hara née Peoples at home on the 27th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 14 Mountainview Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Martha and Louis R.I.P.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony R.I.P and loving mother of Niall, Cathal and Anton. Dear grandmother of Shannon, Chloe and Daire. Loving sister of Terry, Carol, Sharon, Joseph, Damien and the late Martin R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence from 12 noon Wednesday, funeral from there on Thursday 29th of April 2021, leaving at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on

http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, William (Billy), 26th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 58 Connell Street, Limavady, loving father of Gary, dear father-in-law of Lorraine and much loved grandfather of Jennie Rose, Micheál, Méabh and Ciarán. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LUSK, Robert James, Son of the late Evelyn and James Lusk, husband of the late Irene, and loving father. Brother of Averil, Mary and the late Kathleen and Margaret. Died in hospital in Liverpool and formerly of Londonderry Northern Ireland. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on the 11th May. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. "No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts, Is always kept for you".