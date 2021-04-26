Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 27, 2021

HOLMES, Margaret, 25th April 2021, formerly of 104 Ashlea, Killea, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice with her beloved children by her side, Ciara, Tanya and Mark, loving mother-in-law of Shaun, James and Caoimhín, much loved nanny of Jack, Harvey, Gracie, Lennon and Faith and dear sister of Trevor, Artie, Martin, Don, Sylvia, Marie, Yvonne and the late Gerry and Cathy. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

LYNCH (née O’Donnell), Annie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Lynch née O’Donnell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 26th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 15 Altinure Cottages, Park, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Anne-Jane O’Donnell R.I.P. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Marion, Michael, Eileen, Gerard, Eugene, and Eamon. Dear sister of Bridie, Tony, John and the late Jane, Mickey, Katie, Benny, Patsy, Hughie, and Eileen R.I.P. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at Family home is strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday, the 28th of April, leaving at 10:20am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Saint Mary’s Church Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Vascular Ward RVH (BHSCT) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. A Mhuire, Máthair Dé, guigh ar a hanam uasal.

HAWTHORNE (née Rosborough), Sarah Deborah, April 26th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly loved Wife of the late Matt, 55 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt, loving Mother of Pamela and the late Ian and Jeanette, a dear Mother-in-Law of Keith and Jimmy, a much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother, a dear Sister of the late Eric and Don and a precious Aunt of Celine. House private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Deborah's life will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by her sorrowing Daughter and the entire Family Circle.

PAUL (née Henry) – April 26, 2021 (suddenly but peacefully) at her home, 20 Main Street, Desertmartin, Matilda (Tillie), dearly beloved wife of the late Bobbie, much loved mother of Sharon and Tracey, dear mother-in-law of Ronald and Richard, loving and devoted grandmother of Claire, Jonathan, Mark, Zoe, John, Paul, Sam and Ruth, great-grandmother of Tillie and dearest sister of Knox, Mary, Marie, William, Bertie, Betty, Norman and the late Frances. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A funeral service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

GOUGH – 26th April 2021, peacefully at home, 33 Burnside Road, Portstewart. Ivan Samuel, much loved husband of Beryl, devoted father of Gillian and Debbie, father-in-law of James and Peter, beloved granda of Sam, Anna, Emily, Amy, Adam and James and brother of Sybil and the late Val. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to Covid 19 regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”

WATSON – April 24, 2021 (suddenly but peacefully) at his home, 7 The Willows, Magherafelt, Dr. Ken MB BCh FFA RCSI, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Kathryn, Simon, Andrew and Clare and dearest Papa of Tara, Rory, Lauren, Conor, Beth, Elin, Lucy and Charlotte. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Family and Friends. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

YOUNG (Magherafelt) 25th April 2021 Peter R.I.P. 77 Glenburn Park, beloved husband of Bebe and loving father of Brendan, Anne, William and Monica (O’Sullivan), dear brother of Brian, Eddie, Virginia, Bridie, Agnes, Mary and Pauleen. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) on Wednesday 28th April at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son in law John O’Sullivan, daughter in law Morma, grandchildren Edel, Sean, Rihanna, Katie, Harry and Betty, brothers, sister and extended family circle. House and Funeral Strictly Private.

ALLEN, Cara, 22nd April 2021, beloved daughter of Margaret and Terry, 31 Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe, much loved mother of Katelyn, Reece and Joshua and loving sister of the late Edward. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peace perfect peace.

GALLAGHER, Anne, 23rd April 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Hugh, Poplar Road, Knockwellan, dear sister of Maureen MacIntyre and the late Harry and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Deeply regretted by all the Patton and O’Kane families and all the entire family circle. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. If wished donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MILLEN, Our dearest Michael passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family on 24th April 2021. Loving husband to Katherine, devoted father to Marcus and Emily, cherished son of Winifred and the late Thomas and beloved brother to David, Adrian, Colin, Mark and Elaine. He will be dearly missed by the entire family circle and friends. To be with Christ which is far better. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Cancer Charity, City Hospital, Belfast.

JOHNSTON – called home April 25, 2021 (peacefully) at Glenkeen Nursing Home, Randalstown, in her 93rd year, Florence (Florrie), 39 Derrygarve Road, Castledawson. Dearest sister of the late Madge (Hutchinson) and Robert, loving sister-in-law of Sue and the late Robert, much loved aunt of Arlene, Hilary, Isobel, William, David, Richard and Mark and also a dear great-aunt. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Presbyterian Women Missions payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “Peace, perfect peace”.

HUGHES, Ethel Margaret, 25th April 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital. Late of The Kathleen Thompson Fold, Garvagh. Dearly loved daughter of the late Isaac and Martha Hutchinson formerly of the Leck, loving wife of the late Don and a much loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral strictly private by her own request. Flowers or donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Kathleen Thompson Fold C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.