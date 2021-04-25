Derry death notices - Monday, April 26, 2021

ALLEN, Cara, 22nd April 2021, beloved daughter of Margaret and Terry, 31 Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe, much loved mother of Katelyn, Reece and Joshua and loving sister of the late Edward. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peace perfect peace.

GALLAGHER, Anne, 23rd April 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Hugh, Poplar Road, Knockwellan, dear sister of Maureen MacIntyre and the late Harry and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Deeply regretted by all the Patton and O’Kane families and all the entire family circle. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. If wished donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MILLEN, Our dearest Michael passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family on 24th April 2021. Loving husband to Katherine, devoted father to Marcus and Emily, cherished son of Winifred and the late Thomas and beloved brother to David, Adrian, Colin, Mark and Elaine. He will be dearly missed by the entire family circle and friends. To be with Christ which is far better. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Cancer Charity, City Hospital, Belfast.

JOHNSTON – called home April 25, 2021 (peacefully) at Glenkeen Nursing Home, Randalstown, in her 93rd year, Florence (Florrie), 39 Derrygarve Road, Castledawson. Dearest sister of the late Madge (Hutchinson) and Robert, loving sister-in-law of Sue and the late Robert, much loved aunt of Arlene, Hilary, Isobel, William, David, Richard and Mark and also a dear great-aunt. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Presbyterian Women Missions payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “Peace, perfect peace”.

HUGHES, Ethel Margaret, 25th April 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital. Late of The Kathleen Thompson Fold, Garvagh. Dearly loved daughter of the late Isaac and Martha Hutchinson formerly of the Leck, loving wife of the late Don and a much loved sister, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral strictly private by her own request. Flowers or donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Kathleen Thompson Fold C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.