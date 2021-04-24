Derry death notices - Sunday, April 25, 2021

QUIGLEY, Hugh, 23rd April 2021, beloved husband of Rita, 149 Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett, loving father of Jacqueline and Declan, a much loved grandfather of Mark, Gemma, Andrew, Clara, Louise and Alicia, great-grandfather of Zach, Scarlett, Oscar, Rían, River-Rose and Kaia-Rey and dear brother of Betty, Philomena and the late Martha. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

SMETHURST, William (Willie), April 24, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved husband of Sandra, devoted father of Steven, Stuart and Suzanne, loving father-in-law of Nicola and Richard, adored granda of Sarah, Emma, Cory, Leon, Katie and Luke, cherished great-granda of Emily, and a dear brother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) W.H.&S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 26 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't wake you to suffer again.

McLAUGHLIN, Denis, 23rd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Meadowbank Care Home and formerly of John Street and Abercorn Rd, beloved son of the late Patrick and Kathleen and loving brother of Charles, Colm and Patrick. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWN, April 23rd 2021, passed away peacefully at Longfield Nursing Home, Bobby, 60 Connell Street, Limavady. Much loved son of the late Lizzie, loving brother of Bertha, Sandra and the late Betty, Sammy, Jean, Tommy also a very dear uncle to all his Nephews and Nieces and brother in law of William and Joe. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie Cancer care and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

BEATTIE (née Devlin), Gretta, 23rd April 2021, beloved wife of the late Sean, 30 Tartnakelly Road, Glack, loving mother of Patricia, Adrian, Shauna, Martin, Christine, Orla, Tracy and the late Kerry-Ann and Bernadette, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Ronnie. House and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

THORNTON (née Barr), Betty, 22nd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Matt, 35 Abbott’s Walk, loving mother of Rosina, Carmel, Paul, Bernie, Neil, Matthew and the late Gerard, Martin and Ka, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Margaret Hegarty. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Columba’s Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Lady of Knock, intercede for her.