Derry death notices - Saturday, April 24, 2021

THORNTON (née Barr), Betty, 22nd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Matt, 35 Abbott’s Walk, loving mother of Rosina, Carmel, Paul, Bernie, Neil, Matthew and the late Gerard, Martin and Ka, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Margaret Hegarty. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Columba’s Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Lady of Knock, intercede for her.

BEATTIE (née Devlin), Gretta, 23rd April 2021, beloved wife of the late Sean, 30 Tartnakelly Road, Glack, loving mother of Patricia, Adrian, Shauna, Martin, Christine, Orla, Tracy and the late Kerry-Ann and Bernadette, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Ronnie. House and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DONAGHEY, Reuben- Ray Haran, Our beautiful baby boy Reuben beloved son and twin brother of Regin, sadly passed away in Mummy's arms on Tuesday 20th April at 19:42 (NICU). 'Of all the things my hands have held the best by far is you'. You have the heart of a lion and the strength of a bear, your courage and bravery will never be forgotten. We are so proud of you our beautiful boy. Private burial Saturday 24th April, Ballyoan Cemetry. Sadly missed and loved forever Mummy, Daddy and twin brother Regin.

QUIGLEY – April 23, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Hugh, much loved and devoted husband of Sadie, 47 Bellshill Road, Castledawson, dearly loved father of Everett, Keith and the late Tanya, dear father-in-law of Christine and Claire, devoted grandfather of Nathan, Christopher, Emma, Aaron and Mark and dearest brother of Anna, Robert, Hazel, Sammy, Moira and the late Letty, Eileen, Iris and Madge. House strictly private due to current restrictions. A funeral service for family will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Christ Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Wife, Sons, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “With Christ which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.

CRAIG (Bellaghy) 22nd April 2021, Dylan R.I.P. late of 10 Beatrice Villas, beloved father of Kayleb and Alfie, partner of Colleen, loving son of Adrian and Helene and Lucy and Derek. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) on Saturday 24th April at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sons, mother, father, step mother, step father, grandparent, aunts, uncles and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

GALLAGHER, Paddy, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne on the 21st of April 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Late of 18 Northland Crescent, Derry and formerly of Eglinton Place and Liscloon Drive, Springtown Training Centre / Driver for Gallagher's Haulage old Derry Quay. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father of John and Patricia. A much loved father-in-law of Paul and Dolores. Devoted grandfather of Gary-Eoghan, Emér, Nathan, Conor and Oisin. Dearest brother of Liam and the late Mary and Lily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Patrick's funeral cortege will leave his late home 18 Northland Crescent at 10:30am on the 24th April 2021. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 24th April 2021 at 11:00am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.