Derry death notices - Friday, April 23, 2021

GALLAGHER, Paddy, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne on the 21st of April 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Late of 18 Northland Crescent, Derry and formerly of Eglinton Place and Liscloon Drive, Springtown Training Centre / Driver for Gallagher's Haulage old Derry Quay. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father of John and Patricia. A much loved father-in-law of Paul and Dolores. Devoted grandfather of Gary-Eoghan, Emér, Nathan, Conor and Oisin. Dearest brother of Liam and the late Mary and Lily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 4:30pm - 7pm on the 23rd April 2021. Patricks funeral cortege will leave his late home 18 Northland Crescent at 10:30am on the 24th April 2021. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 24th April 2021 at 11:00am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/derrysteugenes Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

COYLE (née Friel), Anne, 21st April 2021, beloved wife of Gerald, 152 Cornshell Fields, loving mother of Martin, John, Gerald, Stephen, Tammy and Jamie and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'HAGAN, (nee McClean), 22nd April 2021 peacefully at her home, ROSIE, (late of Brickfield Court) beloved wife of the late Jamesie, loving mother of Johnny, Jamesie, Mary, Edward, Paddy, Carmel, Rosie, Bella and the late Annie and Rose-Elizabeth, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear daughter of the late James and Mary, loving sister of Paddy, George and the late Jimmy, Danny, Kevin and Mary. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

PARR, Matthew (Matt), 21st April 2021, beloved husband of Gillian, 23 Greystone Park, Limavady, and loving father of Tony and Ethan. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via Christ the King Church, Limavady on Saturday at 10 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGRELLIS, Michael ( Mick ) Glen Mills, Pennsylvania ( Formerly Dungiven Co.Derry ) 18th April 2021 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Allison ( nee Coady ), loving father of Ciara and Claire. Dearly loved son of Dan and Eileen ( nee McLaughlin ) Pellipar Park Dungiven, much loved brother of Teresa O’Hara ( Limavady ) and Mary Gascgoine ( Newcastle England ). Michael’s funeral will be on Monday 26th April 2021 at 11.00am ( local time ) ( 4.00pm BST ) in St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. ( link below ) Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pennsylvania. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, father, mother, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins and wide family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray for him.

McQUILLAN - April 21st, 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, Annie late of 18 Mullaghboy Crescent, Bellaghy, beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of David, Ann and William, dear mother-in-law of Jacqueline, Karl and Hilary, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and loving sister of Mary, Violet and the late John, Willie and Margaret. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and Ballyscullion Parish Church payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter and the entire family circle. No more suffering, at peace in God’s hands.

FRIEL, Michael, 8th April 2021 in Camden, London. Beloved Son of the Late Lily and Dan (Formally of 79 Central Drive, Creggan) Loving brother of Bobby, Margaret, Jim, Ann, Mary Jo, Patricia and the late Dan, Hunter, Phil and Baby Martin. Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Due to the current Pandemic, wake and Funeral are for family and friends only. Requiem mass can be viewed on the following link at 10am on Friday. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only, if wished donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund C/O Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral directors. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of knock, Pray for him.

HENRY (née Murray), Mary Elizabeth (Liz), 21st April 2021 peacefully at home, 51 St Brecan’s Park, beloved wife of Gerard, loving mother of Brian, Christopher, Samantha and the late Naomi, a much loved grandmother, dear sister of Frances, Donna, Marcellus (Busty), Irene, Michelle, Caroline and the late Joseph, Michael & Rosaleen a very special aunt to Megan. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

WILSON (Draperstown) 21st April Lorna Catherine R. I. P. Beloved mother of Mark. Loving daughter of Cyril and Agnes. Dearest sister of Angie, Peter and Moya. Sadly missed by granddaughter Heather and sister in law Karen. Funeral from K Murray Chapel of Rest at 9.45am on Saturday 24th for Requiem Mass at the Holy Rosary. Chapel of Rest open from 7pm - 9pm Thursday and 6pm - 9pm Friday. Sadly missed by entire family and friends. Due to covid 19 all government guidelines will be followed.