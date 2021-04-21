Derry death notices - Thursday, April 22, 2021

FRIEL, Michael, 8th April 2021 in Camden, London. Beloved Son of the Late Lily and Dan (Formally of 79 Central Drive, Creggan) Loving brother of Bobby, Margaret, Jim, Ann, Mary Jo, Patricia and the late Dan, Hunter, Phil and Baby Martin. Much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Due to the current Pandemic, wake and Funeral are for family and friends only. Requiem mass can be viewed on the following link at 10am on Friday. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only, if wished donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund C/O Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral directors. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of knock, Pray for him.

HENRY (née Murray), Mary Elizabeth (Liz), 21st April 2021 peacefully at home, 51 St Brecan’s Park, beloved wife of Gerard, loving mother of Brian, Christopher, Samantha and the late Naomi, a much loved grandmother, dear sister of Frances, Donna, Marcellus (Busty), Irene, Michelle, Caroline and the late Joseph, Michael & Rosaleen a very special aunt to Megan. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

WILSON (Draperstown) 21st April Lorna Catherine R. I. P. Beloved mother of Mark. Loving daughter of Cyril and Agnes. Dearest sister of Angie, Peter and Moya. Sadly missed by granddaughter Heather and sister in law Karen. Funeral from K Murray Chapel of Rest at 9.45am on Saturday 24th for Requiem Mass at the Holy Rosary. Chapel of Rest open from 7pm - 9pm Thursday and 6pm - 9pm Friday. Sadly missed by entire family and friends. Due to covid 19 all government guidelines will be followed.