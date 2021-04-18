Derry death notices - Monday, April 19, 2021

HARKIN, 17th April 2021, peacefully at his home, CHARLIE (late of Francis Street), beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Connell, Lawrence, Susan and Brian, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother of the late Fr. Connell, Dympna, Peter, Elma and Margaret. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Padre Pio pray for him.

HENRY (Glenullin) 17th April 2021.Peacefully at her family home (26 Lower Brockagh) surrounded by her loving family Úna R.I.P. Beloved mother of Orla and Ciara; devoted daughter of Artie and Cathleen and loving sister of Diarmuid, Féilim, Brendan and Sinéad (Convery). Úna’s Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family only. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, father, mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and the entire Henry & O’Hagan family circle. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie or NI Hospice c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

DOHERTY, 16th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, CHARLES (late of Rossville Street), beloved son of Marta, loving brother of Theresa, Jonathan and Andrea, a dear and loving uncle to Brandon, Jonathan and Izziemay. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MEENAN (née Peoples), MaryAnn. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of MaryAnn Meenan née Peoples, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 17th of April 2021 after a short illness, surrounded by all her loving family. Late of 87 Rathlin Drive. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pa). Devoted mother of Sarah, Moy, Tye, Margie, Danny, Roberta, Patsy and the late Philly (Philomena) and John (Simon). Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Precious grandmother and great-grandmother of the late Charlene and Saul. A much loved sister of Margaret, Phil, Tommy, Ricky, Patrick and the late Jim, Robbie and George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends both at home and abroad in Florida, Australia, Dubai, Canada and Jersey. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. MaryAnn's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Tuesday 20th April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice or House Of The Wells c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Martin Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

MELLON, Neil, 15th April 2021, beloved partner of Dolly, 8 Shaw Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Neil, Leona and Martin, stepfather of Louise and Gillian, much loved grandfather of Ruaidhri, Callum, Conor, Aine, Aimee, AJ and Alfie and dear brother of Ursula, Kieran, Pauline and the late Martin and Adrian. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SNOWDON (née McDermott), Maureen (pictured above), March 28, 2021 Peacefully at her daughter's home in Old Windsor, surrounded by her loving family; Beloved daughter of the late Charlie & Bella McDermott, 27 Marlborough Rd, Derry, Much loved & adored wife of the late Bill, Devoted Mother of Carol, Stephen, Christine, Louise and the late Linda, Loving mother-in-law of Peter, Chris & Yui, Adored Granny of Mikey, David, Nicole, Charlotte, Krystina, Harrison, Lilly, Finlay & Luke, Doting Great-grandmother of James & Kit, Dearest sister of Charlie, Kathleen, Michael, Patrick and the late Eilish, Peggy & Sheila. Dearly loved and will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. A Months Mind Mass will be held at St Eugene’s Cathedral on Wednesday April 28 at 6pm and Maureen’s family here in Derry welcome extended family and friends who can attend. For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."