Derry death notices - Saturday, April 17, 2021

MELLON, Neil, 15th April 2021, beloved partner of Dolly, 8 Shaw Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Neil, Leona and Martin, stepfather of Louise and Gillian, much loved grandfather of Ruaidhri, Callum, Conor, Aine, Aimee, AJ and Alfie and dear brother of Ursula, Kieran, Pauline and the late Martin and Adrian. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SNOWDON (née McDermott), Maureen, March 28, 2021 Peacefully at her daughters’ home in Old Windsor, surrounded by her loving family; Beloved daughter of the late Charlie & Bella McDermott, 27 Marlborough Rd, Derry, Much loved & adored wife of the late Bill, Devoted Mother of Carol, Stephen, Christine, Louise and the late Linda, Loving mother-in-law of Peter, Chris & Yui, Adored Granny of Mikey, David, Nicole, Charlotte, Krystina, Harrison, Lilly, Finlay & Luke, Doting Great-grandmother of James & Kit, Dearest sister of Charlie, Kathleen, Michael, Patrick and the late Eilish, Peggy & Sheila. Dearly loved and will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. A Months Mind Mass will be held at St Eugene’s Cathedral on Wednesday April 28 at 6pm and Maureen’s family here in Derry welcome extended family and friends who can attend. For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

McSORLEY, Gary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Gary McSorley peacefully at home on the 15th April 2021 , may he rest in peace. Late of 84 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Brona and loving father of Hannah and Eilis. Loving son of Julia and the late Frank R.I.P. Dear brother of Declan, Keith and Serena. A much loved son in law of Brendan and Celine McManus and brother in law of Rossa, Siobhán Angela, Karen, John and Christopher.

Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only. Funeral from his late residence on Sunday 18th of April, leaving at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Immaculate Conception Church Gortnaghey. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o of McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.

KELLY (McKee), Brigid, (late of Mettican Road, Garvagh) April 16, 2021, peacefully at the Cornfield Nursing home, aged 102-years, Bridget R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Kelly, and dear mother of Mary (Bateson), John Bernard, Patricia (Quinn), Bridie (Mullan), the late Sara (Dempsey), Helen (Mullan) and Ann. Bridget is reposing in Dempsey's Funeral Home, Kilrea. Viewing strictly by appointment only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Errigal web page http://www.errigalparish.com on Sunday at 10.00am in St Mary's Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Martin pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, and family circle.

HEGARTY, Declan, (Moneymore) 16th April 2021. Declan R.I.P. 1 Cloneen Drive Moneymore, beloved husband of Lisa and loving father of Caitlyn, Dylan and Ethan, son of Michael and Flora and brother of Ciaran, Niall, and Eoin, son in law of Tony and Eileen McCullagh and brother in law of Jason, Damian and Christopher. Mass can be viewed via webcam at St John & Trea Church Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming Moneymore on Sunday 18th April at 3.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by wife, sons, daughter, father, mother, brothers and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House will be Strictly Private.