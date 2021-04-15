Derry death notices - Friday, April 16, 2021

ARMSTRONG, Desmond April 14, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family in his 87th year formerly of 1, Dunserverick Park, Altnagelvin) dearly beloved husband of the late Ruby, much loved father of Sandra, Derek, Sharon and Bryan, loving father-in-law of Jim, Joanne, Greg and Jason, adored grandfather of Nicola, Helen, Stefanie, Natalie, Rachel, Adam and Emma, great-grandfather of Jaxon. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired ( Cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. At Peace

BROWN, Daniel (Danny), 14th April 2021, beloved husband of Ann, 18 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving father of Patricia, Christopher, Daniel, Melissa, Margie, Declan and Naomi and the late Helen, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Margie, Vera, Kathleen, Ria, Tony and the late Moya and Susie. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WHITE (née Scanlon), Margaret. R.I.P. 14th April 2021. Late of 1 Glenbank Gardens Derry BT48 0BG. Loving partner of Seamus, Beloved mother of Kevin, Tanya, and Dylan, Darling daughter of Kevin and Helen Scanlon, dear sister of Ellen, Patricia, and the late Kevin R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and friends only. Margaret’s requiem Mass will be held on Saturday 17th in St Eugene’s Cathedral at 11am, followed by interment in City cemetery. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

DAVIS, Cyril Edward. 14th April 2021. Suddenly. Formerly of Sperrin Park. Much loved husband of Daphne. A gentle loving father of Julie and Karen. Loving Son of Cecil and the late Olive. A devoted grandfather and brother. Sadly due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be strictly private and family only. No flowers please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Air Ambulance, 94 Halftown Road, Lisburn BT27 5RF. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle and friends. All enquiries to Adair & Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. Psalm 34 verse 18.

QUIGLEY, Seamus, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Seamus Quigley, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 14th of April 2021. Late of 38 Drummard Park. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving father of Eamon, Tony, Michael, Olive, Sarah and Michael. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Cait, Lee, David, Cathal, Beth, Luke, Odhrán and Clayton. A much loved son of the late Joe and Sadie. Dearest brother of Johnny, Molly, Olive and the late Willie, Edmund, Sally, Iris, Jennie, Mickey, Joe and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Seamus funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 17th April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

McIVOR (Ballymaguigan) 14th April 2021. Seamus R.I.P. 24 Barrack Road, beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Seán, Mick, Mairéad, Patricia, Ciarán, Una, Gerard and Kathleen, son of the late John Joe and Maggie and dear brother of Mary Joe, Francie Joe, Seán and the late Gerry, Mickey and Oliver. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House will be Strictly Private.

SCOTT, Margaret (Olive), 14th April 2021 peacefully at her home, Main Street, Ballykelly, beloved daughter of the late David and Mary, loving sister of Mary, Betty, Norah, Eileen, Mervyn and the late David, Thomas, Robert, William, Ernie and Victor and sadly missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the wider family circle. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday from 1 – 2.45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry, BT47 2NL. The day thou gavest Lord is ended.

O'BRIEN (née Kitson), Elizabeth Rebecca (Violet), April 13, 2021 Peacefully at her home 22, Parklands, Limavady Road (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Robert, devoted mum of Ian and Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Emma, adored granny of Nicole and her partner Seamus, great-granny of Brooke, dearest sister of Billy, May and the late Charlotte and Noel. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To-morrow is promised to no-one

McFARLAND, April 14th 2021, peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family, Jean, 23 Meadowvale Park, Limavady.

Much loved mother of Sandra, Irene, Alymer and Stephen, dear mother in law of Neil, Diane and Nikola, devoted grandmother of Emma, Leigh, Lisa, Laurie, Hayley, Lloyd, William, Kathryn, Matthew, Blake. Kenzie and the late Grant. Also a great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Diabetes (Limavady Branch) Cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, and forwarded to 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CRAIG, John Boyd, 14th April 2021 peacefully at home, aged 91 years, late of Ashburn Park, Eglinton, dearly beloved husband of the late Violet, devoted father of Trevor, Raymond and Nigel, much loved father-in-law of Cherie, devoted grandfather of Maggie and the late Jack and dear brother of Nora, Carole and the late Rita, Ina and Warren. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, house private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or the Foyle Hospice C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

McIVOR, Patricia, 13th April 2021, beloved daughter of Ann and the late Hugh, 205 Mount Eden, Limavady, loving sister of Darren, Kerry and Janice, dear sister-in-law of Antoinette, Gary and Christopher and a much loved aunt of Niamh, Orla, Caoimhe and Conall. Sadly, house private due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DOHERTY, Nathan, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Nathan O’Doherty suddenly on the 11th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of Meenavanaghan, Quigleys Point, Co Donegal, F93NZR4. Beloved son of Niall and Tricia. Loving father of Allie. Much loved brother of Rebecca , Adam, and Lily Rose. Dear grandson of Denis & Roisin Mc Daid, Catriona & Paddy O’Doherty and Eunan & Teresa Deeney. Dearly loved by Marty & the entire Deeney family circle. Fondly loved by his aunts & uncles , great aunts & uncles, cousins and god parents Fergal and Margaret. Reposing at his late residence from 10.30am Wednesday, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is restricted to family only. Leaving his late residence on Friday 16th of April at 11am for 12noon Requiem mass in The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Arc Recovery, Hurt and Heal and Heal the Hurt or Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Saint Jude pray for him. Saint Michael the Archangel surround him with your heavenly light. Jesus we trust in you.