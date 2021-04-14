Derry death notices - Thursday, April 15, 2021

O'BRIEN (née Kitson), Elizabeth Rebecca (Violet), April 13, 2021 Peacefully at her home 22, Parklands, Limavady Road (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Robert, devoted mum of Ian and Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Emma, adored granny of Nicole and her partner Seamus, great-granny of Brooke, dearest sister of Billy, May and the late Charlotte and Noel. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To-morrow is promised to no-one

McFARLAND, April 14th 2021, peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family, Jean, 23 Meadowvale Park, Limavady.

Much loved mother of Sandra, Irene, Alymer and Stephen, dear mother in law of Neil, Diane and Nikola, devoted grandmother of Emma, Leigh, Lisa, Laurie, Hayley, Lloyd, William, Kathryn, Matthew, Blake. Kenzie and the late Grant. Also a great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Diabetes (Limavady Branch) Cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, and forwarded to 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CRAIG, John Boyd, 14th April 2021 peacefully at home, aged 91 years, late of Ashburn Park, Eglinton, dearly beloved husband of the late Violet, devoted father of Trevor, Raymond and Nigel, much loved father-in-law of Cherie, devoted grandfather of Maggie and the late Jack and dear brother of Nora, Carole and the late Rita, Ina and Warren. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, house private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or the Foyle Hospice C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

McIVOR, Patricia, 13th April 2021, beloved daughter of Ann and the late Hugh, 205 Mount Eden, Limavady, loving sister of Darren, Kerry and Janice, dear sister-in-law of Antoinette, Gary and Christopher and a much loved aunt of Niamh, Orla, Caoimhe and Conall. Sadly, house private due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DOHERTY, Nathan, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Nathan O’Doherty suddenly on the 11th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of Meenavanaghan, Quigleys Point, Co Donegal, F93NZR4. Beloved son of Niall and Tricia. Loving father of Allie. Much loved brother of Rebecca , Adam, and Lily Rose. Dear grandson of Denis & Roisin Mc Daid, Catriona & Paddy O’Doherty and Eunan & Teresa Deeney. Dearly loved by Marty & the entire Deeney family circle. Fondly loved by his aunts & uncles , great aunts & uncles, cousins and god parents Fergal and Margaret. Reposing at his late residence from 10.30am Wednesday, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is restricted to family only. Leaving his late residence on Friday 16th of April at 11am for 12noon Requiem mass in The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Arc Recovery, Hurt and Heal and Heal the Hurt or Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Saint Jude pray for him. Saint Michael the Archangel surround him with your heavenly light. Jesus we trust in you.

COOPER (née Campbell), Frances, 12th April 2021, beloved wife of the late Ivan, formerly of The Manse, Ballyarnett, loving mother of Sinead and Bronagh, mother-in-law of Conor, much loved grandmother of Cashel and Luca, great-grandmother of Ralph and dear sister of Margaret, Rosaleen, Gerard, Maria and the late Alacoque and Tony. House strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba’s Church, Longtower on Thursday at 10 am with interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.