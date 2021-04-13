Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

O'DOHERTY, Nathan, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Nathan O’Doherty suddenly on the 11th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of Meenavanaghan, Quigleys Point, Co Donegal, F93NZR4. Beloved son of Niall and Tricia. Loving father of Allie. Much loved brother of Rebecca , Adam, and Lily Rose. Dear grandson of Denis & Roisin Mc Daid, Catriona & Paddy O’Doherty and Eunan & Teresa Deeney. Dearly loved by Marty & the entire Deeney family circle. Fondly loved by his aunts & uncles , great aunts & uncles, cousins and god parents Fergal and Margaret. Reposing at his late residence from 10.30am Wednesday, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is restricted to family only. Leaving his late residence on Friday 16th of April at 11am for 12noon Requiem mass in The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Arc Recovery, Hurt and Heal and Heal the Hurt or Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Saint Jude pray for him. Saint Michael the Archangel surround him with your heavenly light. Jesus we trust in you.

COOPER (née Campbell), Frances, 12th April 2021, beloved wife of the late Ivan, formerly of The Manse, Ballyarnett, loving mother of Sinead and Bronagh, mother-in-law of Conor, much loved grandmother of Cashel and Luca, great-grandmother of Ralph and dear sister of Margaret, Rosaleen, Gerard, Maria and the late Alacoque and Tony. House strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba’s Church, Longtower on Thursday at 10 am with interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FERGUSON, Brian, 12th April 2021 beloved husband of Angela, 12 Upper Lane Road, Eglinton, loving father of Brian, Lorna, Kevin, Eamon, Geraldine and Martin, father-in-law of Michelle, Declan, Caroline, Joe and Elaine, much loved grandfather of Elle, Darragh, Adam, Daniel, Erin, Mason, Reagan, Ryan and Amber and dear brother of Johnny and the late Willie, Betty, Dan, Sadie, Tony, Aidan and Felix. Sadly house private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Brian’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Church on Wednesday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DEENY, Fred (Wee), (Ballyrory, Craigbane) 13 April 2021, peacefully at home 28 Ballyrory Road, Craigbane, surrounded by his loving family, Fred (Wee), R.I.P. son of the late James and Margaret, brother of Patrick and Tess (Mc Kenna), and the late Elizabeth (Moran), James and Fredrick. Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are Strictly private. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother, sister, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of Marie Curie Nurses, C/O Michael & Noreen O Kane (Funeral Directors), 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown, Co Derry BT45 7LY. “Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Him”.

McNicholl (Glenullin) 13th April 2021. Peacefully at home Jimmy R.I.P. late of 69 Temple Road. Beloved husband of Helen; loving father of Seamus, Julie, Danny and Carmel; cherished grandfather of Conor, Caitlin, Ellie Mae, Eimear and Kara and dear brother of Dan. Jimmy’s Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to family only. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

DAVIDSON – 12th April 2021, suddenly at Antrim Area Hospital, Colin James, 5 Portrush Road, Portstewart. Devoted and loving husband of Maureen (nee Woods), Portrush, proud father of Adam, Andrew, Alan, Alison and Aaron and their partners Joanne, Julie, Chen and Michael, darling gaga of Joshua, Sophie-Belle, Annie and Elliot and dear brother of Carol Ann and the late Christine. Funeral Private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to RNLI (Portrush Branch) c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Your golden heart stopped beating, your shining eyes at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.”

NUTT David 13th April 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Donnybrewer Road Campsie, beloved son of the late Joan and Derek, loving father of Emma and a dear brother of Brian, Mark and Trevor. Due to government restrictions the funeral and wake will be private. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.