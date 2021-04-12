Derry death notices - Tuesday, April 13, 2021

GALLAGHER, 11th, April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICK (Gerard, late of Brickfield Court, formerly of Philip Street), beloved husband of the late Moya, dear son of the late Edward and Kathleen, loving brother of Vera, Brian, Charlie, Marian and the late Betty and Eddie and a dear and loving uncle and great-uncle. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CANNEY, 12th. April 2021, suddenly at his home, NOEL, (late of Glendale Park), beloved son of Samuel and Kathleen and a dear and loving nephew. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MULLAN, April 11th 2021, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, David Christopher, 61 Bonnanaboigh, Dungiven. Much loved husband of Doreen, loving father of David and Darren, dear father-in-law of Natasha, loving grandfather of Lara, Halle, Cailen, Courtney, Bethany and Jake, dear brother of May, Tommy, Harriett, Margaret, Kathleen, Ivan and Sharon. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to HDU WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CONVERY (Maghera) 12 April 2021, Hugh Joseph R.I.P. 3 Lisnamuck Hill, beloved husband of Christine and loving father of Louise and Declan, son of the late Kathleen and John and dear brother of John and Ann Marie Doherty. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming on Wednesday 14th April at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, son in law Brendan, brother, sister and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House is Strictly Private and the Funeral numbers limited to social distancing within the Church.

WHITTERS (née Ward). Jacqueline, 12th April 2021 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Roy, 92 Cornshell Fields, loving mother of Julie, Thomas, Andrea, Kelly and the late Nicola, a much loved grandmother and a cherished friend and aunt of Deirdre and Marian. House private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GRANT – 8th April 2021, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, John Pollock, formerly of Banbridge. Dearly loved son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth, loving brother of Maude, Anne, Sam and Ruth and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Interred in Portstewart Cemetery. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Parkinson’s Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Rest In Peace.

McCrudden (Nortonen), Marie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Marie McCrudden (Nortonen), peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 10th of April 2021. Late of 7 Brookdale Park. May she rest in peace. Loving sister of Bridie, Eileen, Stevie, Willie, Anne and the late Charlie and Jimmy. A much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Marie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Tuesday 13th April 2021 at 12:00pm via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Brigid Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

QUIGLEY, Margaret. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret Quigley, peacefully at Milasian Manor, Magherafelt, Co. Derry on the 10th of April 2021.Formerly of Derry City and New York. May she rest in peace. Beloved mother of Sean, Terri and Louis. Devoted grandmother of Tyler, Sarah, Saiorse and Sadie. Loving daughter of the late Joe and Sadie Quigley. A much loved sister of Johnny, Molly, Olive, Seamus and the late Edmund, Sally, Iris, Jennie, Mickey and Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Margaret's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Thursday 15th April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Flowers or donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

DUNNE, 9th April 2021 peacefully at Waterside Hospital, JOHN ANTHONY (formerly of Danesfort Crescent), beloved son of the late Francis and Rebecca, dear brother to Mary, Frank, Bridie, Oliver, Gerardine and the late Michael, and a loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 1 Waterside Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary intercede for him.