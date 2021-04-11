Derry death notices - Monday, April 12, 2021

McCrudden (Nortonen), Marie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Marie McCrudden (Nortonen), peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 10th of April 2021. Late of 7 Brookdale Park. May she rest in peace. Loving sister of Bridie, Eileen, Stevie, Willie, Anne and the late Charlie and Jimmy. A much loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Marie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Tuesday 13th April 2021 at 12:00pm via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Brigid Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

QUIGLEY, Margaret. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret Quigley, peacefully at Milasian Manor, Magherafelt, Co. Derry on the 10th of April 2021.Formerly of Derry City and New York. May she rest in peace. Beloved mother of Sean, Terri and Louis. Devoted grandmother of Tyler, Sarah, Saiorse and Sadie. Loving daughter of the late Joe and Sadie Quigley. A much loved sister of Johnny, Molly, Olive, Seamus and the late Edmund, Sally, Iris, Jennie, Mickey and Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Margaret's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Thursday 15th April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Flowers or donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

DUNNE, 9th April 2021 peacefully at Waterside Hospital, JOHN ANTHONY (formerly of Danesfort Crescent), beloved son of the late Francis and Rebecca, dear brother to Mary, Frank, Bridie, Oliver, Gerardine and the late Michael, and a loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 1 Waterside Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary intercede for him.

McCLOY, 9th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ALBERT (late of Lavery Fold), beloved son of Eileen, loving brother of Arnie, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by James, Lucy, Ashanti and the wider family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. At Rest.

COWAN, John Eric, April 10, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family formerly of his brother's home 50, Altrest Road, Sandville in his 84th year) loving son of the late Elizabeth and Jack, much loved twin brother of Robert, dear brother-in-law of Jean, dearest uncle of John, David, Mark and their families. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donagheady Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Worthy of Remembrance.

CURRY, Craig William (Stan), April 9, 2021 Suddenly at his home, much loved and devoted son of Ian and Evelyn, loving fiancé of Jenny, dearest step-dad of Reece and Jamie, precious brother of Derek, Richard and the late Gemma, dear uncle of Marc, Kolby and Gemma. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace after suffering, God Bless till we meet again.