Derry death notices - Sunday, April 11, 2021

DUNNE, 9th April 2021 peacefully at Waterside Hospital, JOHN ANTHONY (formerly of Danesfort Crescent), beloved son of the late Francis and Rebecca, dear brother to Mary, Frank, Bridie, Oliver, Gerardine and the late Michael, and a loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 1 Waterside Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary intercede for him.

McCLOY, 9th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ALBERT (late of Lavery Fold), beloved son of Eileen, loving brother of Arnie, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by James, Lucy, Ashanti and the wider family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. At Rest.

COWAN, John Eric, April 10, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family formerly of his brother's home 50, Altrest Road, Sandville in his 84th year) loving son of the late Elizabeth and Jack, much loved twin brother of Robert, dear brother-in-law of Jean, dearest uncle of John, David, Mark and their families. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donagheady Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Worthy of Remembrance.

CURRY, Craig William (Stan), April 9, 2021 Suddenly at his home, much loved and devoted son of Ian and Evelyn, loving fiancé of Jenny, dearest step-dad of Reece and Jamie, precious brother of Derek, Richard and the late Gemma, dear uncle of Marc, Kolby and Gemma. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace after suffering, God Bless till we meet again.

McGlinchey (née McCloskey), Julie. We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Julie McGlinchey née McCloskey peacefully at home on the 7th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 18 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Julia R.I.P. Beloved wife of Franco and loving mother of Julie, Mandy, Kerry, Franco, Noel, Bronagh and the late Ryan R.I.P. Devoted grandmother of Shay, Jamie, Michelle, Ciara, Niall, Shaunagh, Karl, Dominic, Niamh, Aoibheann , Mairéad Darragh, Aoife, Pauric, Killian Kadey Ryanne and the late Alex R.I.P and Great Grandmother of Ryan and Patrick. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 10th of April 2021, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited to 25 people. Requiem mass can be viewed on

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie or Motor Neurone Disease Association (NI) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Crawford - 9th April 2021 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Alice Isaacs, in her 98th year, 26, Clifton Park, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Betty, Jean, David, June, Hazel, Alistair Peter, Lyle and the late Kathleen, Dorothy and John-William, a dear mother-in-law, devoted granny, great-granny and great-great granny. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of desired for Brookmount Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by her family and entire family circle. ‘With Christ which is far better’ Phil 1:23

McDAID, Colin, We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Colin Mc Daid peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 8th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 30 Rossnagalliagh, Derry. Beloved son of Mary (Molly) and late Patrick R.I.P. Loving father of Stacey and Shéa and grandfather to Amilea and Aoife. Dear brother of Catherine and Patrick and brother in law to Sean and Angela. Much loved uncle to Patrick, Dearbhla, Eoin and Olivia. Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday 11th of April 2021 at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church Gallaigh, followed by a family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium , Co Cavan. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private and the numbers in the chapel are restricted to 25 people. Requiem Mass can viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to the Northlands Centre c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.