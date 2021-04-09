Derry death notices - Saturday, April 10, 2021

McDAID, Colin, We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Colin Mc Daid peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 8th of April 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 30 Rossnagalliagh, Derry. Beloved son of Mary (Molly) and late Patrick R.I.P. Loving father of Stacey and Shéa and grandfather to Amilea and Aoife. Dear brother of Catherine and Patrick and brother in law to Sean and Angela. Much loved uncle to Patrick, Dearbhla, Eoin and Olivia. Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday 11th of April 2021 at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church Gallaigh, followed by a family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium , Co Cavan. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private and the numbers in the chapel are restricted to 25 people. Requiem Mass can viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to the Northlands Centre c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

HORNER, Joseph (Joe), 7th April 2021 peacefully at home in his 90th year, beloved husband of the late Mary, 63 Moyola Drive, loving father of Marianne, Christine, Pat, Anne, Gerry, Finola, Liz, Majella, Joe, Declan and Margaret and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown webcam (link below) on Saturday at 12.30 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MURRAY (née Quigley), Kathleen, 7th April 2021 peacefully at home, 25 Aberfoyle Crescent, beloved wife of the late Paddy, loving mother of Lynn, Olive, Deirdre, Aidan, Fiona and Kevin, much loved grandmother of Emma, Anna, Patrick, Catherine and Patrick and dear mother-in-law of Martin, Terry and Emma. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the St Patrick’s Church webcam (link below) on Saturday at 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, 4 Elagh Business Park East, Buncrana Road, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY, James (Seamus), 7th. April 2021, (Ex Principal of Long Tower Boys School), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Culmore Manor and 4a Ballynashallog Gardens), beloved husband of the late Susan, father to Margaret, Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Mark and Eddie, brother to the late Bridie, Mary, Margaret and Rose, and much loved grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and brother-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul, St. Anthony Intercede for him.

McGlinchey (née McCloskey). We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Julie McGlinchey née McCloskey peacefully at home on the 7th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 18 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Julia R.I.P. Beloved wife of Franco and loving mother of Julie, Mandy, Kerry, Franco, Noel, Bronagh and the late Ryan R.I.P. Devoted grandmother to Shay, Jamie, Michelle, Ciara, Niall, Shaunagh, Karl, Dominic, Niamh, Aoibheann , Mairéad Darragh, Aoife, Pauric, Killian Kadey Ryanne and the late Alex R.I.P and Great Grandmother to Ryan and Patrick. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 10th of April 2021, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited to 25 people. Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie or Motor Neurone Disease Association (NI) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.