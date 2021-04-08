Derry death notices - Friday, April 9, 2021

HORNER, Joseph (Joe), 7th April 2021 peacefully at home in his 90th year, beloved husband of the late Mary, 63 Moyola Drive, loving father of Marianne, Christine, Pat, Anne, Gerry, Finola, Liz, Majella, Joe, Declan and Margaret and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown webcam (link below) on Saturday at 12.30 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MUIR (née Coyle), Kathleen, 7th April 2021, beloved wife of Ronnie, 136 Westway, Creggan, loving mother of Patricia, much loved grandmother of Emily, Rubie and Jack and dear sister of Theresa, Maria, Joan, Jacinta, Ann, Eddie and the late Billy, Pat and Geraldine. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Saturday via the St Mary’s Church, Creggan webcam or the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MURRAY (née Quigley), Kathleen, 7th April 2021 peacefully at home, 25 Aberfoyle Crescent, beloved wife of the late Paddy, loving mother of Lynn, Olive, Deirdre, Aidan, Fiona and Kevin, much loved grandmother of Emma, Anna, Patrick, Catherine and Patrick and dear mother-in-law of Martin, Terry and Emma. House strictly private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the St Patrick’s Church webcam (link below) on Saturday at 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, 4 Elagh Business Park East, Buncrana Road, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY, James (Seamus), 7th. April 2021, (Ex Principal of Long Tower Boys School), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Culmore Manor and 4a Ballynashallog Gardens), beloved husband of the late Susan, father to Margaret, Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Mark and Eddie, brother to the late Bridie, Mary, Margaret and Rose, and much loved grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and brother-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul, St. Anthony Intercede for him.

McGlinchey (née McCloskey). We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Julie McGlinchey née McCloskey peacefully at home on the 7th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 18 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Julia R.I.P. Beloved wife of Franco and loving mother of Julie, Mandy, Kerry, Franco, Noel, Bronagh and the late Ryan R.I.P. Devoted grandmother to Shay, Jamie, Michelle, Ciara, Niall, Shaunagh, Karl, Dominic, Niamh, Aoibheann , Mairéad Darragh, Aoife, Pauric, Killian Kadey Ryanne and the late Alex R.I.P and Great Grandmother to Ryan and Patrick. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 10th of April 2021, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited to 25 people. Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie or Motor Neurone Disease Association (NI) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McERLEAN, (Dorset England and formerly Greenlough) 7th April 2021 (peacefully) Liam RIP, beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Aimee and loving brother of Chris, Martin, Rosmarie (McAllister) and Louis. “Funeral Arrangements Later” Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brothers, sister, brother in law Seamus, sisters in law Alice and Martina, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

DOHERTY, 28th. March 2021 suddenly at his home in Accrington, England, NIALL, (formerly of Dunree Gardens), beloved husband of the late Julie, dear step-father of Christopher, beloved son of Jimmy and Margo, loving brother of Cathy, dear brother-in-law of Tony and son-in-law of Doreen. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Kevin Bell Trust, 7 Whitegates, Killeavy Road, Newry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HUGHES, Norman Wesley, April 7, 2021 Peacefully at his home 3, Foyle Fold, Limavady Road (surrounded by his loving family in his 79th year) loving husband of Milly, dear father of Tracey and Gary, dear father-in-law of Declan and devoted grandad to Lauren. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we’ll miss you, until we meet again. No distance can divide.

WALKER, Hugh Alexander (Lexie) April 5, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( formerly of 204, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings in his 86th year ) much loved husband of Jean, devoted farther of Diane and Keith, loving father-in-law of Mark and Tanya, adored grandfather of Shelby and Amy. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry. BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace after suffering.

McARTHUR – 7th April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Ronald Joseph (Ron), Mount Eden, Limavady, devoted husband of Yvonne, much adored father of Scott and Tracy, father-in-law of Rose and Marius, proud grandfather of Thomas, Lana, Ryan and Charlotte and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “Will Live On Forever In Our Hearts".

WRIGHT (Desertmartin) 7th April 2021, Jack R.I.P. 10 Rosegarron Road, beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of Geraldine (Flynn), Sean, Martin, Maggie (Shivers) and Conor, devoted grandfather of Liam, Orlágh, Caitlin, Dylan, Colleen, Aoife, Eimhear and the late Shauna, dear brother of Annabella McNabb, Bridie Howley and the late Susan Woods, Molly Hovekamp, Gretta Patterson and Jim. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Friday 9th April at 1.00pm via webcam at St. Mary’s, Desertmartin - 50 Tobermore Road, Desertmartin, Co. Derry, Northern Ireland (churchservices.tv). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughter in law Sandra, sons in law Robert and Barney, grandchildren, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

O’KANE (Upperlands) 6th April 2021 Passed peacefully at home, Thomas Philip (Tommy), late of 72 Drumbolg Road. Upperlands. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Rosemaire, Katherine Kelly, Susan, Anne Fleming, Francess, Daniel, Philip & the late Owen, dear brother of Henry & the late Danny, James, Leo and Annie. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Thursday 8th April at 11.00am via webcam at Church of Our Lady of Mercy Live Webcam Stream | iTech Media Live Streaming Lavey (churchmedia.tv). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and extended family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if so desired to the Anthony Nolan Trust by clicking the link Remembering our darling son, brother - Owen O'Kane (muchloved.com). Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McGURK (nee O'KANE). We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Margaret Rose (Rose) McGurk Née O’Kane peacefully at home on the 7th of April 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 11 Glengrainne Gardens, Park Village, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Rena and Tony R.I.P. Loving mother of Fiona and Claire. Devoted grandmother to Chloe, Erin, Shéa, Conor, Emma and the late Leah R.I.P. Much loved sister of Kathleen, Jean, Pauline, Caroline, Amelia and the late James and Tom R.I.P. Dear mother in law to Gary and Seamie. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT47 4NQ) from 4pm to 6pm today - Wednesday. Funeral from her daughter's residence (12 Laurel Hill Cottages) on Friday 9th of April , leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is strictly private and the numbers in the chapel are restricted to 25 people. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for her. Jesus I trust in you.

McGRANAGHAN, April 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home, Chrissie, late of 302 Seacoast Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Ernie, loving mother of Bertie, Christine, Isobel, Ernest, Audrey, dear mother in law of Patricia, Edwin, Keith, Sylvia, and Jonathan, devoted grandmother of Kenneth, Audrey, Carol, Ian, Alan, Helen, Karen, Graham, Glen and Cassie also a devoted great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtard Parish Church Graveyard Fund and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.