Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

WALKER, Hugh Alexander (Lexie), April 5, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 204, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings in his 86th year) much loved husband of Jean, devoted father of Diane and Keith, loving father-in-law of Mark and Tanya, adored grandfather of Shelby and Amy. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace after suffering.

CANNING, Emer Mairaid. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Emer Mairaid Canning, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 5th of April 2021. Late of 18 High Park. May she rest in peace. Beloved daughter of Cyril and Nora. Devoted twin sister of Aoife. A much loved sister of Orla, Eoghan, Bláthnaid and the late Colm and Aodhán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Emer's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 11:00am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Joseph Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.