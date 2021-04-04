Derry death notices - Monday, April 5, 2021

CAMPBELL (née Monaghan), Maureen, 3rd April 2021, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved wife of the late Alex, 23 Culmore Park, loving mother of Nana, Tony, Maureen, Jennifer, Bridie, Paula, Nuala, Carol, Alexandra and Emmett, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Nana, Bernie, Agnes and the late John, Willie, Terry, Jimmy and Matt. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Patrick’s Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDAID, April 3rd 2021, passed away peacefully at her own home, surrounded by her loving family, Mary Jane (Marlene)

96 St Canices Park, Eglinton. Much loved wife of Robert, Loving mother of Sharon, Royston, Christopher, Deborah, Alan, dear mother-in-law of Ian, Geoffrey and Janice. Also a devoted Granny and Great-Granny. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only donations to Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie Cancer Care cheques payable to Browns funeral Directors and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O’DONNELL (née Lavery), 3rd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, KATHLEEN (late of Ballynasilloe Avenue), beloved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Donna, Caroline, Patricia, Marcelline, Philip and Linda, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Josie, Margo, Paddy and the late Hannah, Betty, Christy, Geordie and Monica. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, nee McErlean (Bellaghy) 3rd April 2021 peacefully at RVH Belfast, Brigid R.I.P. 16 Ballyscullion Road, beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Rhonda (Rocks), Desmond, Declan and the late Marcella, doting grandmother of Callum, Cadhan, Charlie, Marcie, Ethan, Kyle, Cian and Noelle, sister of Katherine Hughes, Mary Kearney, Eileen McKeagney, Margaret Woods, Isobel McKeagney and the late John, daughter of the late John and Susan. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) on Tuesday 6th April at 11.00am. St Brigid pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, son in law Ronan, daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.