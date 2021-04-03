Derry death notices - Sunday, April 4, 2021

O’DONNELL (née Lavery), 3rd April 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hopsital, KATHLEEN (late of Ballynasilloe Avenue), beloved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Donna, Caroline, Patricia, Marcelline, Philip and Linda, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Josie, Margo, Paddy and the late Hannah, Betty, Christy, Geordie and Monica. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

COLE (née Ballantine), Anna, 2nd April 2021 beloved wife of the late Andrew, 29 Bridgewater and formerly of Rock Road, loving mother of Sara, Emma and the late Paul, mother-in-law of Diarmuid and Richard, much loved grandmother of Ben, Katie, Bezawit, Selamawit, Rahel and Andualem and dear sister of Leslie and the late Joyce. House strictly private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CLARKE (née Slater). Margaret Isobel, April 2, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (surrounded by her loving family) much loved daughter of the late Molly and Sam, devoted mother of Gary, Ricky and the late Peter, adored grandmother of Amy, Jack, Andrew and Matthew, cherished great-grandmother of Alex, Charli and Scarlett, dearest sister of Avril, the late Betty, Jean and Gloria. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to either Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (N.I.C.H.S.) or St. Peters Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Resting where no shadows fall.

McLEAN, Mervyn (Mac), 3rd April 2021 Peacefully at his home 10 St Canice’s Close Eglinton. Beloved husband of Jenny, Loving father of Kirsty (Mullan), and Darren, a dear father-in-law of Andy and Gary, a much loved grandfather of Adam and Luke, son of the late Danny and Sally McLean. Dear brother of John, Sandra, Carson, Irene, Sharon, Spurgeon, and Rozz. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to :Eglinton Medical Practice 29 Main St, Eglinton BT47 3AB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. The Lord is my Shepherd.