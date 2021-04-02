Derry death notices - Saturday, April 3, 2021

DEEHAN, Kevin, 1st April 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Katrina and Loving Father of Joseph, Gareth, Kaydie and Bethany. Dear Brother of Brian, Charles, Owen, Isobel, Eileen, Leticia and the late Jim and Jackie. Dear Son of the late James and Letitia. A loving Grandfather and Beloved Uncle and Brother-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday 3rd April at 11:00am on St. Columba's Church, Longtower website. Kevin will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

KING, Margaret (Nee Mitchell) 1st April 2021 Peacefully at Home Rossdowney Drive. Dearly Beloved wife of Jackie. Devoted Mother of Janet, Jim, Joy and Jennifer. A Dear Mother in-Law and a Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Due to the Current Government Restrictions a private Family Funeral will be taking Place. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made Payable to Ebrington Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT472LJ. Deeply regretted by her Loving family Circle. The Lord is My Shepherd