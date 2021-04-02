Derry death notices - Saturday, April 3, 2021

Contact
Rest in Peace
DEEHAN, Kevin, 1st April 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Katrina and Loving Father of Joseph, Gareth, Kaydie and Bethany. Dear Brother of Brian, Charles, Owen, Isobel, Eileen, Leticia and the late Jim and Jackie. Dear Son of the late James and Letitia. A loving Grandfather and Beloved Uncle and Brother-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday 3rd April at 11:00am on St. Columba's Church, Longtower website. Kevin will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.
KING, Margaret (Nee Mitchell) 1st April 2021 Peacefully at Home Rossdowney Drive. Dearly Beloved wife of Jackie. Devoted Mother of Janet, Jim, Joy and Jennifer. A Dear Mother in-Law and a Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Due to the Current Government Restrictions a private Family Funeral will be taking Place. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made Payable to Ebrington Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT472LJ. Deeply regretted by her Loving family Circle. The Lord is My Shepherd
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.