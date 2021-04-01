Derry death notices - Friday, April 2, 2021

GRIFFITHS, John, 26th March 2021 at his home, Shearwater Way, Clooney and formerly of Halesowen, West Midlands, loving father of Darren, father-in-law of Cheryl, much loved grandfather of Alfie and Charlie and dear brother of Barry. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sadly missed by all.

NICHOLL (née Walker), Marjorie, 31st March 2021 peacefully at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane, loving wife of the late Samuel, 20 Coshquin Road, loving mother of Sammy, Bertie and Alan, mother-in-law of Caroline and Annette, much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Eleanor, Georgie and the late, Josephine, Margaret, Robert, John, Nan and Mary-Jane. House private and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Melmount Manor Care Home (Patient Fund), C/o The Manager, Melmount Manor Care Home, 1 Orchard Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone, BT82, 9QR. The Lord is my Shepherd.

KEARNS, 30th. March 2021. Suddenly, THOMAS (T.K.) beloved son of the late Michael (Mick) and Jean, loving brother of Michael, Kevin, Sandra, Caroline, Danny, Teresa and John and a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

PATEL, nee McElhone (Ballymaguigan) 31st March 2021. Aideen R.I.P. late of 90 Highfield Road Magherafelt, beloved mother of Enya, loving daughter of Adrian and Bernadette McElhone and dear sister of Bronach and Ruairi. Liturgy of the Word can be viewed via webcam on Friday 2nd April at 2.00pm (5) St Treas - Parish of Newbridge & Ballymaguigan | Facebook Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by daughter, father, mother, sister, brother, brother in law, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.