Derry death notices - Thursday, April 1, 2021

GRIFFITHS (née McLaughlin), Elaine, 30th March 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Gary, 7 Inishowen Gardens, loving mother of Gary, Keil, Aaron, Mark and Lauren, devoted nanna of Jackson, Keil, Clodagh and Cillian, daughter of the late Brendan and Bridget McLaughlin, dear sister of Johnny, Ann, Pauline, Brendan, Terence, Adrian, Damien and the late Lawrence and Jacqueline and a much loved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and a friend to many. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The funeral service can be viewed live via St Mary’s Church, Creggan webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MILLAR, Paul, 28th March 2021, beloved son of the late Joe and May, 18 Coshowen, loving father of Michelle, Colum, Paul and Colleen and a much loved grandfather. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Paul’s funeral service can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

MATIER – 30th March 2021, (Former Principal of Limavady Grammar School) Robert Boyd (Bob), late of Tyler Park, Limavady, a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

DONAGHY (née Conway), Trea. We regret to inform you of the death of Trea Donaghy née Conway on the 29th March 2021 in Winnipeg, Canada after a long illness. Formerly of Ervey. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Foncie. Loving mum of Paul, Jacqueline and Lynn. Dear mother-in-law of Dave and Rob. Devoted Grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A much loved sister of Joan, Dorothy, Anna and the late Mary and Jimmy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and entire family circle. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

KEARNS, 30th. March 2021. Suddenly, THOMAS (T.K.) beloved son of the late Michael (Mick) and Jean, loving brother of Michael, Kevin, Sandra, Caroline, Danny, Teresa and John and a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MAWHINNEY (née Arrell) – March 31, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Christabel (Belle), dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, 22 Moyola Avenue, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of Trevor, dear mother-in-law of Arlene, loving grandmother of Steven, Dean and Jordan and dearest sister of Dorothy, Willa, James, Robin, Ena, Margaret, Tommy and the late Mary, Muriel, John, Annie and Elizabeth. House and funeral strictly private due to current government regulations (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Son, Daughter-in-law, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

PATEL, nee McElhone (Ballymaguigan) 31st March 2021. Aideen R.I.P. late of 90 Highfield Road Magherafelt, beloved mother of Enya, loving daughter of Adrian and Bernadette McElhone and dear sister of Bronach and Ruairi. Liturgy of the Word can be viewed via webcam on Friday 2nd April at 2.00pm (5) St Treas - Parish of Newbridge & Ballymaguigan | Facebook Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by daughter, father, mother, sister, brother, brother in law, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

SERVICE - March 31st 2021, passed away peacefully at his own home, surrounded by his loving family. Willie John, 68 Glenview Drive, Limavady. Much loved husband of Millie, devoted daddy of Linda, Sarah, Richard, Kenneth & Wilma, a dear Father in law. Loving Granda of Aaron, Jade, Lauren, Mia, Ieuan, Zack, Ben, Hannah, Charli & Poppy, loving Great Granda of Ollie and Harry. Dear brother and brother in law of Mary and Charlie. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Sperrin Unit WHSCT or Ward 50 WHSCT and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus"