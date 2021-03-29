Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 30, 2021

McCLOSKEY, James, 28th March 2021, beloved son of Brendan and Brigeen, 37 Templeard, loving brother of Maria and Michael, dear brother-in-law of Lori-Ann and much loved uncle of Holly. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to ZEST, 15 Queen Street, Derry, BT48 7EQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARTY (née Doherty), Anne, 29th March 2021 beloved wife of the late William, Roe View Park, Limavady, loving mother of Mary Rose, Brian, Noelle, Tricia, John, Judith and Ned, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Mary, Rose and the late Lexie, Dessie, Donnie, Cahal, Dympie and Paddy. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary’s Church webcam or via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TOLAND, Ciaran, died on 26 March 2021 in Dubai after an illness borne with courage. Devoted husband of Prisca and adoring father of Elli and Max. Beloved eldest son of Christy and Noaleen, 16 Aberfoyle Crescent, Derry. Loving brother of Pauline (Noblet), Elaine (Porteous) and Ronan. A joyous son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and a loyal friend.

Ciaran's funeral will follow in Dubai. A Mass for his family will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral Derry at 10am on Wednesday March 31. You are welcome to attend, or join through the webcam. Donations in memory of Ciaran can be gifted to support the medical needs of others at Al Jalila Foundation, Dubai. Donate via https://www.aljalilafoundation.ae/get-involved/make-a-donation/ (including in subject line that the donation honours the life of Ciaran Toland). Sorely missed and lovingly remembered. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.

CROCKETT, Dorothy, Peacefully at Edgewater Private Nursing. Funeral is Strictly Private. The Lord is my Shepherd.

RITCHIE, 28 March 2021, peacefully at her home 96 Carhill Road, Garvagh, Sarah, dearly beloved wife of the late James, dear sister of Elsa and the late Thomas and Billy and a much loved aunt and friend. House and funeral private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to First Garvagh Presbyterian Church c/o James McMullan & Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sister, family circle and friends.