Derry death notices - Sunday, March 28, 2021

LOGAN, Sadie, 27th March 2021 peacefully at home 2C Silverbrook Park, loving mother of Joanne and Gary, devoted grandmother of Erin. A private funeral will take place due to Government regulations. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

FLEMING (née McNern), Mary (May). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary (May) Fleming Née McNern peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 27th of March 2021, may she rest in peace . Late of 80 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Margaret R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late John R.I.P. Loving mother of Stephen, Sinead, Maeve, Betty and the late Marian and Don R.I.P. Devoted Grandmother to Barry, Lisa, Austin, Gavin, Meghan and Mark and great grandmother to Caoimhin and Thea and Finn. Dear sister of late Kathleen R.I.P. Loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral will leave from her late residence on Wednesday 31st of March for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are restricted to 25 people. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. St Anthony pray for her.

PATTON (née Smyth) Rebecca (Ruby), 27th March 2021, Drummond Park, Ballykelly, loving mother of Shirley, Linda, James, William, Robert and Selena and much loved grandmother of Jack, Bobbie, Daniel, Jamieleigh, Tom and Eddie and great-grandmother of Lily and Finn. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton this evening (Saturday) from 7 – 9pm. House private and funeral restricted to Family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SPENCE (née McClelland), Anna, March 26, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in her 93rd year) dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy Spence and the late George Gibson, loving sister of Rita, Sammy, Alfie, Freddie, Jim, Hazel, Irene and the late Dolly, David, Noel, Marion and Wilby, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly due to the ongoing Corona-Virus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired cheques made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital ( Ward 4) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

SALVESEN Alistair 25th March 2021 in Birmingham, late of 28 Lincoln Court, beloved father of Charmayne and Lee, devoted grandfather of Stephen, dear brother of Ronald, Christopher, Helen, Jackie and the late John. Funeral arrangements later in Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is Shepherd.

GAMBLE (née Wilson), Gloria, March 26, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in the tender loving care of her family formerly of 23, Kilburn Crescent, Woodburn, dearly beloved wife of Patrick Gamble, much loved daughter of the late Leonard and Rachel Wilson, loving sister of Yvonne, Norma, Joyce, Basil, Scott and the late Leonard and Leona, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to Rainbow Re-Homing Centre c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. In heavenly love abiding.