Derry death notices - Saturday, March 27, 2021

SPENCE (née McClelland), Anna, March 26, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in her 93rd year) dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy Spence and the late George Gibson, loving sister of Rita, Sammy, Alfie, Freddie, Jim, Hazel, Irene and the late Dolly, David, Noel, Marion and Wilby, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly due to the ongoing Corona-Virus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired cheques made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital ( Ward 4) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

SALVESEN Alistair 25th March 2021 in Birmingham, late of 28 Lincoln Court, beloved father of Charmayne and Lee, devoted grandfather of Stephen, dear brother of Ronald, Christopher, Helen, Jackie and the late John. Funeral arrangements later in Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is Shepherd.

GAMBLE (née Wilson), Gloria, March 26, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in the tender loving care of her family formerly of 23, Kilburn Crescent, Woodburn, dearly beloved wife of Patrick Gamble, much loved daughter of the late Leonard and Rachel Wilson, loving sister of Yvonne, Norma, Joyce, Basil, Scott and the late Leonard and Leona, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to Rainbow Re-Homing Centre c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. In heavenly love abiding.