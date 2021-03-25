Derry death notices - Friday, March 26, 2021

McKEEGAN, David, March 24, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by his loving family in his 99th year formerly of Strule Gardens, Waterside and Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady ) dearly beloved husband of the late Edith ( Edie ) devoted dad of Dawn and Joyce, loving father-in-law of William, adored granda of Darren, Ross, Conor and Keith, great-granda of Harry, Emily and Miles, dearest brother of Sammy and Fred. Sadly due to the ongoing Corona-Virus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Ebrington Presbyterian Church or Rush Hall Care Home c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. At home with the Lord.

MOORE (née Halliday) - March 24th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, (after a short illness), Minda, 3 Cloneen Drive, Moneymore, dearly loved Wife of Raymond, much loved Mother of Tracy and her Husband Davy, Julie and her Husband Alan and the late Cathy, loving Step-Mother of Glenn and his Partner Pamela and Clive, a devoted Granny and dearest Sister of Jim and Gary. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and NI Hospice, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Family and Family Circle.

SERVICE – 24th March 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Ucilla Joy, late of 9 Queens Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Paul and Declan, devoted grandmother of Alex, Millie, Elliott, Charlie, and Kitty. Private family funeral due to current government guidelines. Enquiries to Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Directors 028 7035 2825. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

CLARKE (née McAllister) Greenlough 24th March 2021. Peacefully Bernadette R.I.P. late of 83 Clady Road, Portglenone. Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Brendan, Michael, Paul, Mary (McAteer) and Amanda (Robinson). Bernadette’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Greenlough parish webcam on Saturday at 10am (https://www.greenlough.com/web-cam/) Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to family only. St Thérèse, St Louis and St Zélie and the Sacred Heart pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Macmillan Unit c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.