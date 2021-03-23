Contact

Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Obituaries

Reporter:

Staff reporter

McCORKELL, (nee Boyle) 22nd. March 2021, peacefully at her home, ROSEMARY, (late of The Branch, formerly of Carnhill) beloved wife of Patrick, loving mother of Yvonne, Paul, Maurice and Kevin, devoted grandmother of Rachel, Clare, Charlotte and Beth, dear mother-in-law of Jody, Tanya and Sheila. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan Cancer Support, Belfast, BT5 6BQ, or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.  Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for her. St. Pio Pray for her.

FINLAY, Derek, 21st March 2021 at home, 10 McNaul Park, dearly loved brother of Mervyn, dear brother in law of Rebecca and a loving uncle. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McDONALD, Charlotte Amy Hamilton, 22nd MARCH 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ernest, 44 Allen Park, and loving mother of Colin, Jeffrey, Charlotte, Linda, Glenda, Roberta, Kenneth and Lorraine. A dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to Government restrictions the funeral will be private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society N.I. c/o Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU All enquiries to to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, We loved you too dearly to ever forget.

