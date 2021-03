Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 23, 2021

McDONALD, Charlotte Amy Hamilton, 22nd MARCH 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ernest, 44 Allen Park, and loving mother of Colin, Jeffrey, Charlotte, Linda, Glenda, Roberta, Kenneth and Lorraine. A dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to Government restrictions the funeral will be private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society N.I. c/o Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU. All enquiries to to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, We loved you too dearly to ever forget.

McINTYRE, Edmond (Ned), 20th March 2021 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Madeleine, 83 Bracken Park, loving father of Eddie, Paul and Danielle, a much loved grandfather, darling son of James and Sadie and a dear brother, brother-in-law and son-in-law. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Joseph's Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McWILLIAMS, Paul, 21st March 2021 beloved husband of Kathleen, 22 Iona Park, loving father of Keith, Theresa, Paula, Nichola, Katrina and the late Patrick Pio, grandfather of Jodie-Leigh, Alan, Emma-Jayne, Jack, Angel and Lennon and dear father-in-law of Barney and John. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Padre Pio intercede for him.

GURNEY (née Tolson), Kathleen, 20th March 2021 beloved wife of Jim, 21 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Katrina, Rachael and Kit and much loved grandmother of Jessie, Sophie, Emma and Ethan. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

McCLOSKEY, Michael (Mickey Roe) 19th March 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of 16, Columba Park, Foreglen, Dungiven. Beloved son of the late Barney and Annie, Loving brother of the late Anna (Hasson), Barney, Mary (Hogan), Kitty (Feeney), twin brother Willie and Noreen (Devine) R.I.P. Will be sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, brother in law Wishy, wide family circle and his many friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Please follow current covid guidelines in relation to the wake and funeral.