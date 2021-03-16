Contact

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

John Gill

CALDWELL, Gerald (Gerry), late of Mangan Court) - 15th. March 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Lily, loving father of Catherine, James and Claire, devoted grandfather of Rebecca, Caitlin, Kian, Lily, Conor and Ronan and a dear brother to all his brothers and sisters. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, Iintercede for him.

HEFFRON, Ellen (nee McCusker), Maghera - 15th March 2021 (RIP), peacefully at Causeway Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James and much loved mother of Seamus and Liam, dear sister of Kate Bradley, Bridget McKee, Annie Convery, Noel, Peggy McKee, Lily McCormack and the late Mary Lagan, Pat, James, John and Eamonn. Wake and funeral strictly private. Due to government guidelines, Requiem Mass can be viewed tomorrow (Wednesday), 17th March, at 11.00am via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Sharon and Cathy, grandchildren Lydia and Shea, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, and family circle.

PARKE, Paddy, (Kilrea) - 15th March 2021 (suddenly), RIP, late of 20 Drumsaragh Road. Beloved husband of Patricia (née Hunter); loving father of Liam, Sinead, Aine and James; father-in-law of Felicity, Simon, Nevin and Catherine and a loving grandfather. St. Patrick and St. Joseph pray for him. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

