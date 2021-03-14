Derry death notices - Monday, March 15, 2021

O'KANE, 13th March, 2021, peacefully, at Waterside Hospital, Derry, ANNIE, Josephine, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Matilda, and dear sister of Francis, John, Thomas, Celine (Bradley), and the late Michael, Mary, Patrick, James and Vincent. R. I. P. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Late of Lavery Fold, Derry and formerly of 96 Umricam Road, Park, Co Derry. Annie will repose in St Mary's Chapel, Altinure from 5pm Sunday evening until Requiem Mass. on Monday, 15th, at 11am, with interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic, numbers at the funeral are strictly limited according to current guidelines. Mass can be viewed live at HTTPS://churchmedia,tv/camera/st-marys-church-altinure

ROANTREE – 14th March 2021, peacefully at home 30 Seahaven Drive, Portstewart, Donal, R.I.P. dearly loved husband of Julie, loving father of Paul, Luke, Daniel and Maria, much loved son of the late Tom and Una and dear brother of Aidan, Maire, Tomas, Dermot, Colm, Oonagh, Eithne, Kevin and the late Conor. House and funeral will be private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family circle and friends.

McQUAID, 13th March 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ANTHONY (late of 7 Old City Court), loving father of Joseph, Kerry and Katherine, sadly missed by Catherine and a dear brother to all his brothers and sisters and the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.