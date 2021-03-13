Derry death notices - Sunday, March 14, 2021

McQUAID, 13th March 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ANTHONY (late of 7 Old City Court), loving father of Joseph, Kerry and Katherine, sadly missed by Catherine and a dear brother to all his brothers and sisters and the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MILLS, Constance Elizabeth, (nee Carroll) March 12, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Deirdre, Maeve, Timothy, Jonathan, Fiona, Kenneth and Colin, a loving mother-in-law, adored grandmother, cherished great-grandmother, a dear aunt and sister-in-law. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are private and restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only, please send donations in lieu c/o Ruth Hay (cheques made payable to Ruth Hay, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ or 028 7131 2567 for card payments), the Mills family will divide the donations between Constance's favourite charities. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. Peace is yours, memories ours.

McKEEGAN, John, 12th March 2021 peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved son of the late Gilbert and Jeannie, formerly of Kee Road, Doneybrewer, loving brother of Jane, Violet, Elsie and Gilbert and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Sunday from 4 – 6 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

JAMES, March 11th 2021, passed away peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Geoffrey John, 18 Station Road, Ballykelly, Limavady. Much loved husband of Joyce, loving father of Helen, and her partner Patrick, devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Michael, Emma, Katie and Lindsey partner Leo, also great grandfather of Tiano and Mia. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WITNEY (née Porter), Kathleen, 12th March 2021 peacefully at her niece, Collette Craig’s home, 5 Clonliffe Park, Culmore and formerly of Patrick Street and Ilford, London, beloved wife of the late Pat, dear sister of Collette and the late Phylis, Fr. John, Denis, Molly, Bernie and Lily and a much loved aunt. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.