Derry death notices - Saturday, March 13, 2021

KELLY, Josephine, 11th March 2021, late of 27 Troy Park, Derry, beloved daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Kelly (Monglass, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal), dear sister of Richie, Willie, Edmond, Thomas, Francis, Jack and Eileen and much loved aunt of Richard. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her close family and friends. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Patrick's Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

BURNSIDE, Walter, 11th March 2021, peacefully at Daleview Care Home, formerly of 3 Ballyore Drive, Newbuildings, beloved husband of Robena (Beenie), dear brother of Harry, Noel and the late Tom, James, Bertie and Essie, brother-in-law of Freddie and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private please. Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Newbuildings Methodist Church C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WITNEY (née Porter), Kathleen, 12th March 2021 peacefully at her niece, Collette Craig’s home, 5 Clonliffe Park, Culmore and formerly of Patrick Street and Ilford, London, beloved wife of the late Pat, dear sister of Collette and the late Phylis, Fr. John, Denis, Molly, Bernie and Lily and a much loved aunt. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

JAMES, March 11th 2021, passed away peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Geoffrey John, 18 Station Road, Ballykelly, Limavady. Much loved husband of Joyce, loving father of Helen, and her partner Patrick, devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Michael, Emma, Katie and Lindsey partner Leo, also great grandfather of Tiano and Mia. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

GIBSON (nee Holmes) – 12th March 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Evelyn Margaret, 15 Station Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loving mum of Ronnie and Linda, mother-in-law of Hazel and Philip, much loved grannie of Kayleigh, Caragh and Shannon; Rhiannon, Hannah and Joshua, great-grannie of Hallie-Jac and dear sister of the late John and Maureen. Due to current government regulations the house and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. At home with her Lord.

TONER (née Campbell), 64 Sixtowns Road, Straw, Draperstown, 12 March 2021. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, Cassie R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Michael and devoted mother of Sr. Mary (London), Anne Scullion (Bellaghy), Kathleen Dooey (Clonoe), Gemma O’Boyle (Randalstown), Martina Lagan (Swatragh), Bernadette, Rita Corr (Ardboe), Michael, Tony (Lavey) and the late Nellie, Danny and baby Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private. Requiem Mass for Cassie may be viewed live on Holy Rosary Church, Ballinascreen webcam on Sunday at 12 noon. (https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown). Our Lady of Knock pray for her.