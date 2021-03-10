Derry death notices - Thursday, March 11, 2021

DEVINE, Gerald. We regret to inform you of the death of William Gerald Devine at his home in Darlington, England. Beloved husband of Dette and much loved son of the late Rose and William Devine of 24 Fanad Drive, Creggan Estate, Derry. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and the wider family circle. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

HOLMES, Gerald, 9th March 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving husband of the late Annette, late of 119 Elmgrove, beloved son of the late Joe and Mary Holmes, dear brother of Maureen, Margaret, Anna, Liz, Barbara, Bridie, Joe, Kathleen and the late Patrick, Joseph, Michael, John and Agnes and a much loved uncle. House and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWN, Vincent, 9th March 2021 Peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre Limavady. Late of 90 Ballyarnett Village Derry BT48 8SD. Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Stephen, Andrew, Rachel, and Michael, father-in-law of Simon, Emma, and Laura a much loved grandfather of Orla, Finley, Joshua, and Jaxon, dear brother of John, Fr Noel, Maura, Bernadette, Ann, Philomena, Ethna, and the late Charlie. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Vincent’s funeral service will be streamed from Cornerstone City Church facebook page on Friday at 11am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Dementia Support Foyle No 1 Ground Floor, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. The Lord is my Shepherd.

GRAY – March 9, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in his 91st year, James Leonard (Jim), dearly loved brother of Peggy, Isobel and the late William, Lily, Samuel, Susan and Harry and also a loving uncle. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

MULLIGAN, Anna, 66 Drumderg Road, Draperstown,10 March 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, dear wife of late Seamus and mother of Enda-Martin, Brian, the late Larry R.I.P. Michelle, John, Dermot, Gerard and Joey. Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, son in law, daughters in law, grand-children, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Dementia NI (www.dementiani.org). Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private.

BOYLE, 9th March 2021 (suddenly) at her home, 1 Oakvale Place, Culnady, Annie, formerly of Ballymacilcurr Road, Upperlands, dear sister of Eileen, Eva and the late Matt and Vera. House and Funeral strictly private by her own request. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Culnady Presbyterian Church c/o James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea, BT51 5QU or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Deeply regretted.

McINTYRE (née Harvey), Cecily (Cissie), 10th March 2021, beloved wife of the late Cameron, 13 Brooklyn Park, Eglinton, loving mother of John and Allister, mother-in-law of Ann, much loved grandmother of Laura and dear sister of Elizabeth and the late Edmund and Mervyn. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Thursday from 2 pm – 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Canice’s Church, C/o Rev. Canon Paul Hoey, 24 Main Street, Eglinton, Co Londonderry, BT47 3AA. The Lord is my Shepherd.

ATKINSON - March 9th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Thomas (Tommy), devoted Husband of June, 19 Hazel Grove, Tobermore, much loved Father of David, Lynn and Kyle, a dear Father-in-Law of Philip, much adored Granda of David-Lee, Steven, Scott, Sasha and Tyler and dearest Brother of Jim, Lily, Jackie, Gerald and the late Robert. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Tommy's funeral will be livestreamed on Friday 12th March at 12 noon and can be viewed via D Watters Funeral Services Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to F.A.M.E., payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

O'KANE, Kevin (Toby), We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Kevin (Toby) O’Kane suddenly on the 8th of March 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 38 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved son of Donna and Kevin. Loving father of Pauric, Arianna and Charlie. Dear brother of Charlene, Eugene Emma Shannon and Cathal. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Saturday, the 13th of March 2021. Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on Banagher Parish webcam at 11am. https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are restricted to 25 people. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus we put our trust in you.

SPEER – Called home March 10, 2021, (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Alexander, latterly of Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt and formerly of 6 Carncose Road, Moneymore, loving son of the late Joe and Martha, dearest brother of Anna (U.S.A.) and the late Eileen, Jimmy, Davy and Dorothy. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Brooklands Residents’ Comfort Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” Psalm 116 v 15.

McCAMPHILL, (19 Beechland Park, Clady) 9th March 2021 James RIP, beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved brother of Tony, Martin and the late Eugene, John and Enneas and loving son of the late Mary and Eddie. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic James’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. James’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday 12th March 2021 in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady which can be viewed via the parish webcam (https://www.greenlough.com/web-cam/ ) Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brothers, sister in law Martina, nephews, nieces, and all the family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Foyle Hospice” c/o the family.